DroneShield has surpassed 4,000 systems sold globally after securing two standalone contracts worth A$7.9 million from the U.S. Department of Defense.

The orders, for handheld counter-drone systems, are expected to be delivered and paid in the final quarter of 2025. DroneShield confirmed there are no material conditions attached and no obligation for further contracts, although the repeat purchase highlights its strengthening relationship with the U.S. military.

“Passing 4,000 systems in service is an important milestone for our team and our customers,” said Matt McCrann, U.S. CEO of DroneShield. “It underlines the performance and dependability of our solutions in the field, and the trust placed in DroneShield by those who rely on them.”

DroneShield’s handheld devices sit within a broader counter-drone portfolio that includes vehicle-mounted and fixed-site systems, integrated through advanced software. The company said customers enrolled in its SaaS model receive quarterly AI-driven firmware updates through its secure portal.

The latest orders will be fulfilled within 30 days from existing stock – a factor that DroneShield said was critical in securing contracts due to the urgent operational requirements of defence customers.

The milestone comes as the company reported record 1H2025 revenue of $72.3 million, a 210 per cent increase on 1H2024, with profit before tax of $5.2 million. Revenue to date in 3Q2025 has already reached $77 million, surpassing the previous two record quarters combined.

“As our customers seek to step up from their early small-scale evaluation purchases into full scale procurement, we are seeing rapidly rising customer demand,” said DroneShield CEO Oleg Vornik. “Counterdrone is still at its nascency with our customers requiring very significant additional purchases to progress to the required levels of counterdrone defence.”

Among the 4,000 devices sold are more than 2,200 RfPatrol systems, produced in Australia with around 85 per cent of components sourced from local manufacturers. The RfPatrol has featured in several high-profile contracts, including DroneShield’s record $61.6 million European deal in mid-2025, a $5 million order for the Australian Defence Force’s Land 156 program, and a $10.4 million contract to Ukraine in 2023.