DroneShield and Dutch mobility specialist Defenture have signed a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the deployment of mobile counter-drone systems for military and security operators.

The agreement was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding signed at Eurosatory 2026, the international defence and security exhibition held in France.

Under the partnership, DroneShield’s counter-unmanned aerial system technologies will be integrated with Defenture’s tactical vehicle platforms to pursue new commercial opportunities in mobile air defence and counter-drone operations.

The companies said the agreement would combine DroneShield’s hardware, software, command-and-control systems and operational support capabilities with Defenture’s expertise in tactical mobility solutions.

The collaboration is intended to establish a coordinated deployment roadmap for counter-UAS capabilities designed for rapidly changing operational environments.

Planned activities under the MOU include joint customer engagement, interoperability testing, coordinated market initiatives and the pursuit of selected commercial opportunities. The companies also intend to offer DroneShield’s current and future counter-UAS systems on Defenture vehicle platforms, including the Mammoth and GRF.

In addition, the partnership will explore the development of layered, on-the-move counter-UAS concepts to support future customer requirements.

The announcement comes amid growing demand from military and security organisations for highly mobile systems capable of detecting and responding to increasingly sophisticated drone threats.

DroneShield chief commercial officer Louis Gamarra said defence customers were seeking flexible solutions that could be deployed quickly in dynamic environments.

“Many military customers are looking for scalable and mobile counter-UAS solutions, that can be deployed quickly and operate effectively in dynamic environments,” he said.

“DroneShield’s new partnership with Defenture brings together complementary strengths to support that requirement and create a pathway for joint opportunities in key markets.”

Defenture board member Roderick Toutenhoofd said the partnership reflected changing battlefield requirements and the growing importance of drone protection.

“By combining Defenture’s mobile platform capability with DroneShield’s proven counter-UAS technologies, we are better placed to support customers seeking agile, layered protection against evolving drone threats,” he said.

“The evolution of modern drone warfare has made clear that traditional platforms now require UAS protection, and partnering with DroneShield allows us to bring that capability to market in a way that is practical, mobile, and operationally relevant.”

DroneShield, listed on the ASX under the code DRO, develops artificial intelligence-based systems designed to protect against drones and autonomous threats across land, maritime and airborne environments. Its customers include military organisations, intelligence agencies, governments, law enforcement bodies, airports and critical infrastructure operators.

Defenture, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Tiel in the Netherlands, specialises in the design, production and maintenance of light tactical mobility platforms used by military and specialist security units.