DroneShield has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of Angus Harris as chief technology officer (CTO), marking a key step in the company’s continued expansion across global defence and government markets.

The appointment reflects DroneShield’s rapid growth and increasing organisational maturity as it scales to meet rising international demand for its counter-drone and electronic warfare solutions.

Harris brings extensive technical and leadership experience from his previous roles at Thales and the Australian Department of Defence. Before his promotion, he led DroneShield’s software engineering team, overseeing complex technology programs across defence, transport, and artificial intelligence sectors.

His career highlights include overseeing national communications and control system deployments such as Sydney Metro, leading enterprise-scale computer vision solutions for major retailers, and advancing software and sensor integration for defence applications.

At the same time, long-time technology leader Angus Bean will step into the role of chief product officer (CPO). A founding member of DroneShield’s leadership team, Bean will focus on advancing the company’s global product vision and technology roadmap.

He has played a central role in developing DroneShield’s core technologies since inception and will continue guiding its strategic direction as the company expands internationally.

Together, Harris and Bean will lead DroneShield’s 330-plus strong product and engineering organisation, ensuring innovation, engineering capability and customer outcomes remain closely aligned.

Their complementary expertise underscores the company’s focus on continuity and operational excellence as it pursues its next phase of technological advancement.

DroneShield chief executive, Oleg Vornik, said the leadership changes positioned the company for its next stage of growth.

“Angus Harris has already been performing in a senior technology leadership capacity as VP of software engineering, demonstrating technical capability, operational discipline, and collaboration across the business,” Vornik said.

“His appointment as CTO adds to the senior talent bench and positions the company to deliver the next generation of counter-drone solutions, especially as the company is seeking for SaaS to grow substantially as a proportion of its revenues.”