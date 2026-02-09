Counter-drone technology company DroneShield has appointed Michael Powell as chief operating officer, strengthening its executive team as the business accelerates its global expansion.

The ASX-listed company said the appointment comes amid rising demand for counter-uncrewed aerial system capabilities from defence, government and critical infrastructure customers, particularly across Europe and the United States. DroneShield has also recently expanded its manufacturing capacity at its Alexandria, New South Wales facility, significantly increasing production throughput and reducing delivery timelines.

The expanded site is intended to improve supply-chain resilience and support long-term programs of record, positioning the company to meet sustained global demand for counter-UAS solutions as such capabilities become embedded in national security and public safety frameworks.

Powell brings more than 25 years of senior executive and operational leadership experience across defence, aerospace, secure communications, simulation, railway and critical infrastructure markets. His career includes senior roles such as chief operating officer, managing director and operations director at organisations including Thales Australia and Knorr-Bremse.

Across these positions, he has led large multinational teams, managed complex operational portfolios worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and delivered major transformation programs. DroneShield said his experience scaling global manufacturing and supply-chain operations would be critical as the company grows its international footprint.

In his new role, Powell will be responsible for scaling DroneShield’s global operations, strengthening delivery and sustainment capability, and aligning engineering, manufacturing and supply-chain functions to support the company’s expanding product portfolio and customer base.

“Michael is a proven operator with deep experience delivering complex programs at global scale,” said Oleg Vornik, chief executive of DroneShield. “As demand for counter-UAS capability continues to accelerate, his leadership will be instrumental in ensuring DroneShield scales with discipline, resilience, and a relentless focus on customer outcomes.”

Powell has lived and worked across Australia, the Asia-Pacific, the United States, Europe and the Middle East. He holds a Master of Business Administration, a Bachelor of Engineering, is a Chartered Professional Engineer and a Fellow of the Institute of Engineers.