Drone defences fast-tracked by government

Image: CPL Nakia Chapman/Department of Defence

The Federal Government is accelerating counter-drone technologies for the Australian Defence Force (ADF), with an initial $16.9 million in contracts awarded under Project LAND 156 to 11 vendors.

Minister for defence industry Pat Conroy said the funding would deliver at least 120 cutting-edge threat detectors and drone-neutralising devices, many of which are Australian-made.

“We have accelerated the acquisition of an appropriate mix of drone capabilities to suit Australia’s environment of military interest,” Conroy said.

The move comes just four months after LAND 156 was announced. It is part of the government’s $58 million investment in drone-related research and prototyping over the past three years. Additional contracts are expected in the coming months for advanced sensors, command-and-control systems, and countermeasure technologies.

ASCA’s Mission Syracuse program is also contributing to the development of future capabilities to neutralise swarms and medium-sized drones.

Over the next decade, the government plans to invest over $10 billion in drone technologies, including $4.3 billion in uncrewed aerial systems. Australian companies such as Droneshield, Sypaq Systems, AMSL Aero, Grabba Technologies and Boresight are expected to play a key role.

“The delivery of cutting-edge drones and counter-drone technology shows the increasing speed at which Defence and industry are able to deliver new capabilities,” Conroy said.

These technologies will enhance existing ADF systems, including the Black Hornet, PUMA, Skylark and R70 Skyranger drones.