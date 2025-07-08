Driving next-gen electrolysers from Australia

Electrolysers developed through international collaboration could transform how Australia produces clean hydrogen and value-added chemicals. Images: Swinburne University of Technology

A team of Australian researchers is at the heart of an international project developing electrolysers designed to play a role in the nation’s clean energy transition. Jack Lloyd writes.

An international research team focused on developing next-generation electrolysers has recently been established, with some of Australia’s brightest minds at the forefront. Backed by a grant, the initiative is led by Associate Professor Rosalie Hocking and Associate Professor Andrew Ang from Swinburne University of Technology. The project aims to boost Australia’s capacity for domestic electrolyser manufacturing.

“We are aiming to tackle key challenges in scaling up electrolysers by innovating catalyst design and electrode manufacturing and advancing CO₂ reduction technologies for a sustainable energy future,” said Hocking.

Swinburne’s Chemistry and Mechanical Engineering departments are collaborating on the project alongside Rajamangala University of Technology Phra Nakhon (RMUTP) in Thailand. Together, the team will explore methods for fabricating catalyst materials and assess Australia’s ability to scale these technologies while reducing costs. Central to the work is the development of copper oxide (CuOx) and multi-metal oxide catalyst systems for producing value-added C2+ products – such as hydrocarbons and syngas – using renewable energy in proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers.

“The idea for this project is to focus on electrolysers that will chemically reduce CO₂ into commodity products,” Hocking said.

Despite more than a decade of joint experience between the two lead Australian researchers, Hocking stressed the international presence within the project is essential for enhancing the nation’s science and research capabilities.

“Employing innovative, international techniques will help position Australia as a global leader in renewable technology development,” she said.

Electrolysers are used across the energy, industrial, transport, chemical, residential, and aerospace sectors to produce hydrogen from water for use in fuel, chemical processes, and energy storage.

Born to solve a fundamental challenge

A focus on catalyst systems stems from what Hocking describes as “real issues” with the long-term stability of electro-catalysts. Across Australian universities, these systems have only functioned reliably for a few hours, days, or, in rare cases, weeks. This lack of durability prevents commercialisation and limits their application in renewable technologies.

“If you want to commercialise more technology, it has to have long-term longevity. We need to think not just about catalyst efficiency, but how robust the catalyst coatings and components are,” said Hocking. “When we do research, we’re also thinking about the catalyst mechanisms and the formulation.”

To address this, the research team is not only focused on improving performance but is also ensuring that the systems are cost effective and have a high level of manufacturability – vital for a smooth path to production once a prototype is developed.

“We not only think about the catalyst mechanism and formulation, but at the inception of doing that, we also think about its manufacturability,” she said. “We had to think about how to preserve nanoscale processes and phases through manufacturing, which is really challenging because lots of our manufacturing processes are high temperature.”

Ang noted the difficulty, explaining that the project is targeting scalable fabrication of all electrolyser components within Australia – it’s not viable to build “one-offs.”

“You should be tooling up to be able to make around 10,000 systems,” he said.

A renewable future?

Beyond CO₂ reduction, the manufacturing strategies developed in the project also apply to hydrogen electrolysers. Cost and scalability remain challenges in both fields.

“Like in hydrogen electrolysis, we’re trying to eliminate the use of precious metals in the electrolyser components,” said Ang. “One of the things that we really need to do is find options for greener ways of producing energy. This gives it an opportunity.

“The cost of manufacturing is often overlooked in new technologies despite being a critical consideration in any scalable technology.”

Hydrogen electrolysers, which generate clean hydrogen from water using renewable electricity, are especially useful in hard-to-electrify sectors like heavy transport and industrial manufacturing.

According to CSIRO, by 2025, hydrogen electrolyser manufacturing could generate $1.7 billion in revenue and 4,000 jobs in Australia, along with another $1.2 billion and 1,000 jobs in installation services.

“By scaling up these cutting-edge electrode systems, the project will contribute to the development of next-generation electrolysers that support Australia’s transition to clean energy,” said Ang.

Assembling a broad team with diverse abilities

To meet these challenges, a diverse team with multiple skill sets is often needed to create synergistic progress in such technology-based projects. Hocking believes that the project team is well-equipped to meet the task.

“Andrew and I like working together, because I have a lot of ideas about the molecular level and nanoscale structure of materials, while Andrew knows lots about manufacturing fabrication,” she said. “But in Thailand, they have some slightly different facilities, like a cold spray system that’s a little bit different to our system in Australia.

“This project allows us to compare and contrast how we might preserve some of the nanostructures through different types of manufacturing processes.”

Thailand – specifically SCG Chemicals – serves as a key manufacturing partner for Australia, according to Ang.

“That was one of the companies that is continuing working with us, and so is PTTC, a petrochemical group,” said Ang. “It allows us to speak to the Thai-based multinational companies and look at new opportunities to actually create this electrolyser.”

Hocking added that cultural differences often translate into different systems and methods, and ideas which, in a collaborative setting, is a major advantage.

“They have different ways of thinking about things. When you go to new countries, you see how it’s done there, and you can learn a lot from it,” she said. “When we go to look at their cold spray system, we’ll not only see what it is doing, but we’ll see what they’re doing with it and will be able to bring those techniques back to Australia.”

The domestic collaboration includes a network of Australian researchers and manufacturers.

“We do a lot of R&D projects with a lot of SMEs and large corporate companies with manufacturing challenges,” said Ang. “We’ve done a lot of work through a training centre called SEAM, which is an ARC Industrial Research Council Training Centre.

“Rosalie and I are also part of the Additive Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre (AMCRC). The AMCRC will also bring together some unique capabilities that we do not have in terms of 3D printing fabrication, and characterisation.”

From lab to market

Though the project is only a month in, Hocking notes the issue has been monitored by the team for quite some time. What’s new is the financial support to push forward. Now in active research, the speed of commercialisation will depend on initial outcomes. Some research areas may lead to quicker applications than others.

“It depends on the outcomes of the work. There are immediate applications in developing PEM- proton exchange membrane systems, for example, where you can remove iridium,” said Hocking. “If you can come up with a cheap way to manufacture those products and a porous electrode that works, there are immediate applications for some of those components.

“I think the chemical reduction of CO₂ is still going to be in startup space for a while, because in order to take CO₂ from the atmosphere and then make it into some product, say acetylene that you can actually sell, has a lot of technical barriers.”

The immediate goal of this project is to develop a scalable 25 cm³ (five centimetres by five centimetres) prototype.

“This project allows us to prototype with the catalyst design that Rosalie has been working on. And it allows us to then create that stack and then to test it as a proton exchange membrane electrolysis,” said Ang. “The tangible outcome will be making a 25-centimetre cube electrolysis-electrode stack. That allows us to really explore the practical applications and find out how to design, manufacture such and then scale up.

“We’re always trying to grow, change and solve the challenges that lay ahead. The vision is we take CO₂ from the atmosphere, transforming it and we sell it as sustainable fuel- ethylene. That’s what I want to be able to do.”

By uniting global expertise with local innovation, this project is laying the foundation for scalable, next-generation electrolysers that could transform Australia’s clean energy manufacturing landscape.