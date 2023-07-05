Driving defence innovation with new accelerator

The Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator (ASCA) has commenced operations to deliver advanced technologies needed for Australia’s national security.

The Federal Government is investing $748 million in ASCA over the next four years, and $3.4 billion over the next decade. This is an additional $591 million above planned spending on defence innovation over the decade.

Minister for defence industry, Pat Conroy said, “The Accelerator is up and running less than three months since the Government received the Defence Strategic Review.

“It will unlock and ignite innovation from across the nation, bringing together the best experts from different sectors – driving change from within Defence to move at the pace and scale we need.

“This will mean faster acquisition and better links between Defence and industry to deliver the capabilities the soldiers, sailors and aviators of the Australian Defence Force need.”

According to a government statement, “Australia’s strategic environment, made more uncertain by rapid technological development, demands a transformation of the defence innovation system to provide vital capabilities for the Australian Defence Force.

“ASCA will take a new and ambitious approach to transitioning game-changing ideas into capabilities that give the soldiers, sailors, and aviators of the ADF an asymmetric advantage.

“It will depend on experts from inside and outside of Defence to lead targeted missions that respond to problem statements in order to solve some of the nation’s most pressing challenges. This approach will call upon the best innovators from across the country to work in partnership with industry and academia to rapidly deliver highly targeted disruptive technologies.”

The focus this month is on engagement through the Australian defence science and university networks, shortly followed by state-based industry forums hosted by Interim Head, Professor Emily Hilder.

These sessions will establish a culture of collaboration that will inform future partnerships and provide an opportunity to hear more about how to be a part of accelerating Defence capability.