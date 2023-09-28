Dongara Marine awarded large patrol vessel contract

Dongara Marine has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract to build the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s new Large Patrol Vessel.

Commenting on the project, Dongara Marine’s Managing Director, Rohan Warr, said the award of this project is great recognition for the work our staff, subcontractors, and suppliers.

“We look forward to working with DPIRD to deliver a similarly successful shipbuilding project,” he said.

“In addition to a highly capable patrol boat that will bring lasting benefits to fisheries compliance operations, that success will also be evident in employment, training, and economic benefits that will flow from its construction.”

Dongara Marine expects that Western Australian industry, including many suppliers and subcontractors based in the Mid West region, will be able to contribute to the project.

“We have a highly qualified and skilled workforce and supplier base in place but are always on the lookout for people and businesses who can add value to our projects and operations,” Warr said.

The vessel will be able to conduct extended voyages of up to 14 days with accommodation and food storage for 10 people, has a more efficient hull design with twin keels to provide improved stability and reduced roll, the latest navigation equipment, and infra-red night vision to support search and research and night-time patrols.

It will also have a 5.5 metre tender to conduct inspections and boardings at sea.

When completed the patrol vessel will be based in Broome and used for a range of core government roles including domestic fisheries compliance, marine park management, shark incident response, marine safety, sea search and rescue, whale disentanglement and illegal foreign fishing interception.

Work is expected to commence this month (October) with the aim of being completed by September 2025.