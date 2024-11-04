Do not risk your certification, let Atlas Copco Rental help

Image: Atlas Copco Rental

Large bottling beverage plant does not risk oil contamination when it comes to their air quality processes.

The Problem

A food and beverage plant relies on two production plants to continue their operations. One of the two includes four production lines, which varies in capacity, but during peak season, it increases up to 100,000 liters per day.

The problem was that their Oil-Free compressor began to overheat and needed a major overhaul.

While they searched for a solution, they used air from their oil-injected compressor with extra filtering. They concluded they did not want to take the risk and instead reached out to Atlas Copco Rental for their temporary air needs. In addition, the customer did not have the space for an indoor air compressor. This would be an additional cost of installation to build a temporary canopy for the compressor they would rent to solve the previous problem. Luckily, Atlas Copco Rental was able to provide the customer with a unique solution.

The Total Solution

Atlas Copco Rental offered its ZT55FFVSD oil-free compressor as the solution. Specially designed with a protection for the controller to shut out water and sunlight into the compressor.

The Atlas Copco Value

Availability. The company’s equipment was available immediately upon rental request, arriving within 24 hours.

Outdoor Ready. Atlas Copco’s air compressors are designed to run in an outdoors environment; this saved the customer money and time by not needing a permit to build a temporary canopy and no additional installation costs.

ZT compressors provide 100% pure, clean air, complying with ISO 8573-1 CLASS 0 (2010) certification. CLASS 0 means:

zero risk of contamination.

zero risk of damaged or unsafe products.

zero risk of losses from operational downtime.

… and zero risk of damaging your company’s hard-won reputation!

The vertical layout of the coolers reduces the noise levels from the fan, motor and element. Moreover, ZT compressors are supplied in a sound-insulated canopy, thus allowing installation in most working environments.

For more information, please contact 133 420.