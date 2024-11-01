Distributing world-class enclosures with APS Industrial

Image: APS Industrial

Manufacturers’ Monthly recently sat down and spoke with APS Industrial, the national distributor for Rittal, to discuss enclosures for manufacturing sites.

As the national distributor of Rittal products, APS Industrial offers bespoke and customisable enclosure solutions to a wide range of industrial applications across Australia, and manufacturing is no exception.

What are enclosures?

An enclosure is a protective housing designed to shield electrical components from environmental hazards and accidental contact.

Enclosures come in various forms, including different types of metal and plastic, and are commonplace across all industrial applications, from indoor manufacturing plants to outdoor mining sites.

Essentially, if there is critical equipment for the smooth operation of a plant or site, enclosures are used.

“An enclosure serves as a protective housing for electrical components, safeguarding them from environmental factors such as wind, rain, and dust, while also preventing unauthorised access to electrical equipment,” said Lenard Scott, Rittal and Weidmuller product manager at APS Industrial.

How are they different?

Thanks to APS Industrial’s partnership with Rittal, the company offers many different enclosure variations, each suited for specific applications with unique strengths.

For indoor use in industries like food and beverage and processing, standard metal enclosures are commonly used.

When it comes to stainless steel enclosures, which are particularly beneficial in food-processing and washdown environments, these traditionally required opening the box and manually wiping the seals to ensure cleanliness.

“In food and beverage areas, stainless-steel 304 enclosures are typically used. For wash-down applications, 304 stainless-steel with a hygienic seal is preferred and the Rittal HD range is market leading in this field,” explained Scott.

Enclosures with an IP69K rating can withstand high-pressure wash-downs at temperatures up to 80°C. This is crucial in manufacturing plants where equipment is exposed to harsh cleaning processes.

Ultimately, the ability to maintain a sealed environment under these conditions ensures that the electrical components inside are protected, reducing the risk of malfunctions and extending the lifespan of the equipment.

An easy decision

Manufacturing environments often require highly customised setups to accommodate various equipment and processes.

Enclosures that offer modular designs, such as bayable systems that can extend over 20 metres and can house both data cabinets and control gear, provide the flexibility needed to optimise space and functionality.

The partnership between APS Industrial and Rittal again offers advantages for local manufacturers as they can facilitate bespoke modifications to enclosures before they are shipped.

Custom cutouts for switches, cable entries, and HMIs can be pre-installed, simplifying the assembly process and reducing installation time.

Many Rittal enclosures are designed to be modular, enabling users to add or modify components as needed.

With that in mind, APS provides a configuration software that lets clients design their enclosures online, including custom cutouts and attachments.

Once the design is finalised, the specifications are sent to a Perforex machine for precise cuts, and the complete enclosure is shipped ready for use.

“Rittal has been using one of these machines for nearly 15 years,” explained Scott.

“We have recently installed a Perforex unit of our own at the APS Industrial Manufacturing Centre and we’re delighted to be able to offer this important service to our customers”.

This automated system ensures consistent and accurate cuts, with a wide work-piece holder capable of accommodating fully welded enclosures.

The service includes versatile capabilities such as precise hole drilling, thread tapping for secure fastening, and custom cut-outs tailored to specific requirements.

Additionally, Rittal provides load testing and documentation for its enclosures.

“Every component, from rails to doors, undergoes rigorous load testing. For instance, if you have a specific enclosure, you can be confident that the door can support up to 15 kilograms because it’s been tested,” said Scott.

“The mounting plate is also tested for load capacity, with larger enclosures capable of holding up to 1,500 kilograms internally.

“When combining multiple enclosures, they provide precise load-bearing details, such as the middle unit supporting 1,500 kilograms while the adjacent units can each handle 700 kilograms.”

Rittal products can also be customised by CAD (Computer-aided design).

“Online, you can select the product and go to the downloads section, where you’ll find CAD files for every drawing package,” explained Scott.

“It’s not just about the quality of the enclosures but also the support service. If you need a specific drawing, it’s readily available.

“While you might find a more cost-effective enclosure elsewhere, you’d then have to search for CAD files, load ratings, and certifications for shipping, mining, and hazardous areas. Rittal has already completed all that testing.”

These CAD drawings, complete with load ratings, ensure that the enclosures precisely meet the specific operational requirements of each client.

Elevating a great service

“With E-pocket, you can generate a QR code that links directly to all your documentation, securely stored in the cloud,” said Scott.

“This cutting-edge solution, developed in collaboration with Rittal’s Eplan software, transforms how you manage and retrieve crucial information, making it effortlessly accessible from anywhere.”

Traditionally, documentation for an enclosure, such as wiring plans and control system details, is stored in a physical pocket attached to the back of the enclosure door.

This method requires manually retrieving and managing physical paperwork.

With the new E-pocket system, Rittal offers a modern solution where all documentation is stored digitally in the cloud.

As Scott explained, by generating a QR code, users can easily access and download all relevant documents from a secure online server.

“It’s a streamlined way to retrieve files directly on your tablet or laptop, without the need for physical paperwork,” said Scott.

Enclosures in action

Rittal enclosures are used in precasting facilities that are producing up to 44,000 concrete segments for the 6.5 km North East Link Tunnels.

The North East Link represents the largest investment ever made in Melbourne’s north-east, which is set to transform how people navigate the city.

As a key component of Victoria’s Big Build, this initiative includes three major road projects.

The 6.5 km North East Link tunnels, stretching from Watsonia to Bulleen, will complete a crucial gap in Melbourne’s freeway network, reducing local truck traffic by 15,000 vehicles per day and cutting travel times by up to 35 minutes.

By safeguarding vital electrical components in harsh construction environments, Rittal enclosures are ensuring the reliability and efficiency of operations at the heart of this transformative infrastructure project.