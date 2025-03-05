Distributing a generation of Power Equipment

The Ranger is Eniquest’s low noise offering for residential and ‘back of the truck’ applications. Images: Power Equipment

A Power Equipment generator partnership with Eniquest highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering power solutions for the marine and industrial sectors.

Established in 1990, Power Equipment is a family-owned distributor and supplier of power technology solutions for the industrial and marine sectors.

“The focus of Power Equipment is to provide the best power solutions to suit the market’s needs,” said National Power Products sales manager, Dean Whitford.

More than 30 years ago, Power Equipment’s founder and chairman Allan Foster sparked a close partnership with Yanmar, a renowned engine manufacturer that played a pivotal role in the establishment and growth of Power Equipment.

“Allan took on the distribution, and steadily grew Power Equipment into the existing Yanmar portfolio,” said Whitford.

Building on this initial partnership, Foster steered Power Equipment into new markets, leveraging the company’s unique position as one of Australia’s few independent engine distributors.

“That flexibility to package and deliver exactly what the customer needs as a result of the access to various products has been a key to success,” said Whitford.

This has seen the company partner with a stable of recognisable brands, positioning the company as one of the largest independent distributors of marine and industrial power solutions across Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific.

“Quality is what has built the company and made it dominant in its own market,” said Whitford.

These brands – that include John Deere, Cox Marine, Smartgyro, Torqeedo, OXE Diesel, PSS Shaft Seals, Gori Propeller, Hundested Propeller, and Mase Generators – are now distributed by a network of more than 400 sales and service dealers across Australia and New Zealand.

“The company spent a lot of time in establishing a very comprehensive dealer network,” said Whitford.

Generating the future of power solutions

One of the company’s newest partnerships came in the form of an exclusive distributor agreement with Eniquest, an Australian-made diesel generator manufacturer. In a relationship that dates back decades, the agreement was reflective of Power Equipments trust in Eniquest as a brand that advances quality generators across industries like marine, military, mining, and renewable energy.

While previously focused on supplying units for government, military, and private contracts worldwide, this agreement saw Power Equipment bringing Eniquest’s locally designed generators to a commercial market.

“We had the distribution, sales and marketing to effectively help them sell more of the great product they’ve developed,” said Whitford.

After signing the agreement, Eniquest was able to expand its product range and reach new markets.

“You need to be able to have the options that people are looking for. It’s been big for us to offer options that we previously didn’t have access to,” said Whitford.

Eniquest’s diesel generators come in three ranges that offer different features based on customer needs and workplace environment.

Despite its small size, the Husky is Eniquest’s reliable generator that excels in a range of applications, including pumps and irrigators. The Ranger, however, is Eniquest’s low noise offering for residential and back of the truck type of applications. Finally, Eniquest’s mid-size extension of the Ranger, the Stockman, is suitable for all power requirements and comes in an enclosed or semi-enclosed variants.

These generators have proven essential in various applications, including powering site vans manufactured for rental companies.

“Within those vans, there’s generally a kitchen, microwave, TV, and air conditioners. Because they’re remote, they need to ensure that they’ve got power that’s reliable. There’s not necessarily someone around to fix a problem if there is one,” said Whitford.

“Our answer is we just supply something that doesn’t have a problem.”

Power solutions on the horizon

In what has been a fruitful partnership so far, Whitford said that the company has now moved to expand its range with John Deere systems.

“Being able to introduce the John Deere product to Eniquest has expanded their horizons. They’re now building much larger units to accommodate those units,” said Whitford.

“We’ve already started with the first unit, which is the Stockman 850 powered unit with a John Deere 4045 engine.”

Aside from its agreement with Eniquest, Power Equipment is continually scouting different global brands to further add to its reputation as a top Australian distributor.

“We will continue to follow a very clear direction to make sure that we’re getting the best of every product that we have, while also ensuring new products integrate seamlessly and complement our existing range,” said Whitford.