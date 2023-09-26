Discovering the most efficient electric car – Deakin University competes in Bridgestone World Solar Challenge

Deakin University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Iain Martin has farewelled 14 students and six staff from the School of Engineering as they set off to take part in the 2023 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge (BWSC), a design competition to discover the world’s most efficient electrical car.

The Deakin ASCEND team is the only Victorian entry, alongside 41 other teams from 23 countries, with the aim of pushing the limits of technological innovation.

It is the first time Deakin has participated in the global event.

“I’d like to congratulate the Deakin ASCEND team on their determination, perseverance and focus on designing and building a practical solar vehicle. This is exactly the kind of project that aligns with Deakin’s values and commitment to sustainability and energy.”

Deakin has set the goal of carbon neutrality by 2025 and being carbon negative by 2030.

“This priority is written into our 10-year strategic plan and is very deliberately linked to our activities across education, research and innovation,” Professor Martin said.

“With the energy transition upon us, this project has provided a platform for students to engage with a real-world challenge – to design and build a solar car fit to be driven on our roads.”

The race starts on October 22 in Darwin and will finish 3000km later in Adelaide. Deakin ASCEND will compete with ten other teams in the Cruiser class; concept cars that may come to market one day.

During the event they will be part of experiments conducted by Australia’s peak scientific body CSIRO, measuring the impact of electric vehicles on the electricity supply network.

Once in Adelaide Cruiser Class teams present their cars to a panel of judges who will award a ‘practicality’ score, emulating the real-world problem industrial designers face every day.