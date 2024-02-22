Discover ways to reduce the cost of compressing air

Image: Atlas Copco Compressors Australia

The cost of a compressor extends beyond the initial purchase price. While the price tag indicates the buying costs, the total cost of ownership (TCO) encompasses additional expenses such as maintenance and energy costs. Understanding the difference is crucial when considering the purchase and operation of a compressor.

Often, the total cost of ownership (TCO) is attributed to the initial investment in equipment. However, with compressors it is opposite. The total cost of ownership for compressors is largely influenced by energy and maintenance costs, which can account for up to 80%. Investing in an efficient compressor can significantly reduce these costs. This eBook explores strategies to minimise total cost of ownership divided into three categories: pre-purchase considerations, operational factors, and choosing the right compressed air partner. Implementing these strategies not only provides a competitive edge but also contributes to environmental sustainability.