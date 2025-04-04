Diraq leads Australian-UK-US Quantum consortium

Image: Diraq

Diraq leads Australian-UK-US collaboration with a Stage A contract from DARPA to work on the newly announced Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI).

“Diraq’s focus is to design, build, and deploy the world’s first truly utility-scale quantum computer,” said chief executive officer and founder of Diraq, Andrew Dzurak.

Led by the US government, QBI seeks to determine whether it’s possible to build an industrially useful quantum computer faster than previous predictions.

“We are pleased to be selected by DARPA and the US government for this focus on full-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computing and welcome the opportunity to demonstrate our CMOS quantum dot qubit approach,” said Dzurak.

QBI represents a tangible investment by the US government in progress toward releasing the promise of commercially viable quantum computing systems.

The QBI Stage A program is designed to verify and validate different quantum computing approaches – including Diraq’s which employs silicon spin qubits based on the CMOS manufacturing methods used for making today’s computer chips.

“We are confident that our combined expertise, designs, and technologies can rapidly deliver a commercially viable quantum system concept in terms of capex per system, plus realistic considerations around equipment footprint, scalability, sustainability and operating costs,” said Dzurak.

The program will focus on Diraq’s quantum hardware and approach to achieving utility-scale operation meaning its computational value exceeds its build and operational costs by the year 2033.

“Performing under DARPA programs raises the bar significantly and we are delighted to continue to participate in such programs now in partnership with Diraq,” said Emergence co-founder Dr Thomas Ohki.

Additionally, the DARPA QBI program will be under intense scrutiny of proposed system designs and configurations, each intended to test and evaluate the robustness of the quantum technology concepts and determine their potential for building the world’s first utility-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer.

“Quantum error correction is essential for scaling quantum computing from hundreds of reliable operations to the billions or trillions needed for commercial applications,” said chief executive officer and founder of Riverland Steve Brierley.