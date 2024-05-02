Digital technology enables Hunter Class Frigate Program to expand shipbuilding activities

Image: BAE Systems Australia

Digital technology is enabling the Hunter Class Frigate Program to expand its shipbuilding activities beyond the Osborne Naval Shipyard.

Adelaide manufacturer MG Engineering is constructing bulkheads and side shells that join together to form the exterior of Hunter ship blocks.

A digital ‘thread’ linking the Company’s manufacturing facilities and BAE Systems’ operations at Osborne enables the MG Engineering team to complete the initial construction of each section of the ship before it reaches the shipyard.

Jason Loveday, Program Director, Hunter Class Frigate Program, BAE Systems Australia – Maritime, said, “Trusted industry partners, such as MG Engineering, are critical to the success of the Hunter Class Frigate Program.

“Thanks to digital technology, we can work even closer with our suppliers than before by sharing production at partner sites and collaborating on manufacturing systems and processes to ensure the outcomes are world class.

“Expanding the production workload equips more companies in Australian industry to upskill their workforce and ensure they become a future part of Continuous Naval Shipbuilding.”

This build process tests MG Engineering’s capabilities and fosters its alignment with the Hunter program’s systems and manufacturing processes. This both reduces production risks and enhances production by using an alternative site and workforce to deliver ship sections when the Osborne Naval Shipyard is at full capacity.

The side shells, each weighing in excess of ten tonnes, will be delivered to Osborne and installed on the Hunter program’s fourth prototype block prior to it undergoing abrasive blasting and painting.

BAE Systems Maritime Australia appointed MG Engineering and Century Engineering to the Strategic Supplier Panel as part of a pilot program for the integration of production methods, processes and technologies to drive greater efficiencies and collaborative working relationships.