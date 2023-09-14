Digital engineering firm, Kadego-Cadgile, launches new global company and brand name

One of South Australia’s leading end-to-end engineering firm Kadego-Cadgile will operate under a new global company and brand name – Ekium.

Groupe FIVA, international engineering services company acquired Cadgile in November 2018 and soon after, in July 2019 Kadego Engineering.

Both organisations merged operations to service the Australian market. In August 2023, Groupe FIVA’s subsidiaries were acquired by Ekium, a Company of Groupe SNEF.

Ekium Managing Director, Gavan Doyle, said that establishing the company as a single entity was the natural next step in the formal collaboration of the two companies.

“Ekium combines 25 years of local experience and innovation with the best in global engineering capability. We bring the energy, creativity, and can-do attitude of a start-up, but with decades of experience and a reputation built on high-quality results,” Doyle said.

“What sets us apart is our depth of experience, access to international best practice and personalised approach that delivers results across all sectors and on projects of any size.”

Cadgile and Kadego Engineering will now operate as the Australian arm of Ekium, bringing new capabilities and sector expertise to the local market.

Ekium will continue to provide engineering design, project management and prototyping services to all industries including mining and resources, defence, aerospace, automotive, building and construction, medical, food and beverage and utilities.

Dolye said that Ekium is focused on cultivating the best and bright engineering talent.

“Our commitment to knowledge sharing within our team delivers a culture of innovation and excellence that we are deeply proud of,” he said.

“This is a significant milestone in our journey and will empower us to deliver world-class local solutions to our Australian clients. Whatever the challenge, Ekium is a trusted partner that will get the job done.”