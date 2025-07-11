DigiKey receives top accolades at 2025 EDS leadership summit

Image: Digikey

DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, was honored to receive 16 awards from its supplier partners during the 2025 EDS Leadership Summit, held May 19-23, in Las Vegas.

“DigiKey is honored to receive these prestigious industry recognitions from our valued supplier partners,” said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development for DigiKey. “These awards reflect our global team’s commitment to customer excellence and the power of collaborative innovation. Together with our supplier partners, we are enabling engineers and designers to tackle complex challenges and transform tomorrow’s possibilities into today’s solutions.”

DigiKey was recognized for its sales results, partnership, collaboration and more during the past year. The list of accolades DigiKey received includes:

DigiKey has significantly expanded its portfolio over the past year by adding more than 500 new suppliers across its core business, DigiKey Marketplace and Fulfilled by DigiKey programs. The company distributes more NPIs than any electronics distributor and has added nearly one million innovative new products in the last year. By offering the world’s largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock and available for immediate shipment, DigiKey helps propel industries into the future.

The company also hosted its popular EDS Business Update Breakfast on Thursday, May 22, which nearly 1,000 industry guests attended. Dave Doherty, president of DigiKey, and Slater discussed market activity, industry trends and DigiKey’s strategic vision. They also shared several initiatives in which DigiKey is applying the same automation and AI technologies it supplies to customers to evolve and improve its own customer service and efficiency.

For more information about the suppliers and products in DigiKey’s portfolio, visit DigiKey.com.

About DigiKey

