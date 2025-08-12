DigiKey receives sensirion Global Distribution Excellence Award

DigiKey , the leading global electronic components and automation products distributor, has received the Distribution Excellence 2025 High Service Level Award from Sensirion . DigiKey was selected for this honor based on its global customer count and revenue growth metrics.

The award was presented at Sensirion’s EMEA distribution meeting in June, hosted in Switzerland. DigiKey team members from North America and Europe accepted the award in person.

“We’re honored to receive Sensirion’s Global High Service Distribution Excellence Award,” said Jason Gums, supplier business development manager for DigiKey. “This recognition reflects the strength of our partnership, our spirit of collaboration and our shared commitment to delivering exciting new product introductions to customers around the world.”

“We’re delighted to present DigiKey with the 2024/2025 Global Distribution Excellence Award in the High Service Level category,” said Gina Greco, director, channel sales for Sensirion.” Their commitment to growing our customer community, bringing new products to the spotlight and delivering strong revenue growth has truly stood out across our international network.”

Sensirion is the leading manufacturer of high-quality sensors and sensor solutions for the measurement and control of humidity, and of gas and liquid flows worldwide. Sensirion and DigiKey have been strategic partners since 2016. For more information about Sensirion and to order from its product portfolio, visit the DigiKey website .

