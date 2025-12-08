DigiKey, a global electronic components and automation products distributor, has introduced an industry-first power supply configuration tool, which simplifies the process of designing power supply solutions.

Developed for engineers, designers, and system integrators, this intuitive online tool enables the quick selection of key attributes—such as outputs, voltage, current and more—to generate a tailored power supply solution that meets users’ desired requirements. Once configured, the custom power supply is assembled and shipped directly within days. Hosted on DigiKey’s trusted, high-performance website, the configurator enables fast and accurate selection and sourcing—making it easier than ever to design, customize and order the right power solution for the project.

“DigiKey is thrilled to offer this industry-first tool that allows our customers to configure their own power supply independently,” said Heather Fulara, senior director, interconnect and electromechanical for DigiKey. “It dramatically reduces the time it takes to acquire a configured unit, which allows for more efficient workflows, saving time and accelerating design.”

The tool available from DigiKey currently features the NEVO+ and VCCM series from Vox Power, which is the first supplier involved in the program.

“Vox Power is proud to collaborate with DigiKey as the first supplier to participate in this innovative, time-saving tool,” said Marco Prinsloo, co-owner of Vox Power. “We trust DigiKey’s expertise in making our customers’ designs come together seamlessly through its efficient online design and customization options.”

To try out the power configuration tool, please visit DigiKey.com.

