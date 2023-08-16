DigiKey debuts Factory Tomorrow season three video series

DigiKey has released the first episode in Season 3 of its “Factory Tomorrow” video series focused on the latest innovations driving sustainable change in industrial automation.

Sponsored by Schneider Electric and Panduit, the three-episode series will take a closer look at how powering production with alternative energy sources, sustainable operations and more are shaping the next major leap forward for manufacturing.

“As global demand continues to increase, automation technology has rapidly advanced to keep pace, especially at the intersection of sustainability and efficiency,” said Eric Halvorson, partnership marketing manager II, strategic programs at DigiKey.

“Innovative partnerships with suppliers like Panduit and Schneider Electric illustrate our shared vision of a more sustainable future and ensure DigiKey’s customers have access to the products they need to accelerate progress.”

“Sustainability is part of the DNA of Schneider Electric,” said Lisa Causarano, international account manager, global strategic accounts, CPG Segment at Schneider Electric.

“It’s exciting to see the changes that have been implemented in our Lexington, Ky., facility and I’m looking forward to seeing what else can be achieved toward sustainable manufacturing, in our industry and beyond.”

“Efficiency and sustainability have been a focus of Panduit’s physical infrastructure for more than 60 years across all of our global operations,” said Tom Kelly, senior vice president, business units at Panduit.

“We are excited to partner with DigiKey to help service our customers as they focus on reducing the environmental impact associated with production and fulfillment of our shared customers’ demand.”

The first of three videos in the series, “Reducing the Impact of Production,” is now live on DigiKey’s website, and explores how the factories of tomorrow will rely on a foundation of connectivity and high-speed infrastructure. This episode highlights Panduit and how their commitment to sustainability enables better technologies for customers and the planet.

The second video, entitled “Inspiring Change on the Factory Floor,” will feature a visit to Schneider Electric’s smart factory in Lexington, to learn how it serves as a model for others in the industry looking to create more sustainable operations.

The third video, “Sustainable Automation Techniques in Action,” will showcase how automation and sustainability intersect within DigiKey’s cutting edge distribution facility.

To learn more about the video series and how DigiKey is supporting sustainability in the rapidly growing automation and control industry, visit the DigiKey Automation website.