DigiKey a global distributor of electronic components and automation products, substantially increased its in-stock products available for same-day shipment by adding more than 108,000 new products in 2025.

In total, over 1.6 million new products were added to the DigiKey system, along with 364 new suppliers across its core business, Marketplace and Fulfilled by DigiKey programs.

“Our unrivaled breadth and depth of readily available products and innovative new product introductions are a key differentiator for DigiKey in the industry,” said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development for DigiKey. “The investments we have made in the scope of our product portfolio, along with investments in web experience, export compliance and price competitiveness continue to drive the unparalleled increases we are seeing in customer count and website traffic.”

DigiKey’s strong portfolio growth in 2025 was anchored by an impressive fourth quarter that saw the addition of 25,653 new stocking parts and 89 new suppliers to its line card.

DigiKey’s commitment to expanding in-stock inventory for same-day shipment allows engineers, designers, makers and procurement professionals to order prototype quantities for immediate shipping, without placing a special order in factory quantities or waiting for lead or transit time.

New supplier additions in the fourth quarter include:

Synaptics, which offers a portfolio of AI products for the next generation of digital experience designs.

ABB Installation Products, providing cabinet infrastructure and electrical protection products for industrial, commercial and consumer applications.

Silanna Semiconductor is a developer and manufacturer of analog technologies, including ADC data converters and Laser Driver ICs.

The company’s inventory expansion also provides customers with access to the most innovative new product introductions (NPIs) in their industries. Some of the NPIs added in Q4 2025 include:

For more information about the suppliers and products in DigiKey’s portfolio, visit DigiKey.com.