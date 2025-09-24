Researchers at RMIT University have developed a device that could make medical implants safer, longer-lasting and battery-free.

The experimental 3D-printed diamond–titanium structure generates electricity from flowing liquids and can also receive wireless power through tissue. The breakthrough could pave the way for new types of smart implants such as stents or drug-release systems.

Senior lead researcher Dr Arman Ahnood, from RMIT’s School of Engineering, said the aim was to remove the reliance on batteries.

“Our goal was to overcome one of the biggest limits in implant technology – the battery,” Ahnood said.

“They take up space and eventually fail, which often means another operation. With this approach, implants could run continuously with little or no onboard battery.”

The device works by embedding tiny diamonds in titanium, creating a material that is lightweight, durable and electrically active. In lab tests using saline solutions, it generated a small but steady electrical signal when liquid flowed across its surface.

Dr Peter Sherrell from RMIT’s School of Science said this was a first.

“This is completely new – most implant materials are either insulating or conducting – this is the combination of both in a single material that lets us see and use this electricity,” he said.

“On its own this wouldn’t be enough to run most devices but combined with wireless charging it could power simple implants.”

The device can also be 3D printed into patient-specific shapes. Professor Kate Fox from RMIT said the dual properties of strength and electrical activity opened up new possibilities.

“Diamond with titanium gave us a structure that was not only lightweight and durable but also electrically active,” Fox said.

“It shows we can design implants that do their mechanical job and also provide sensing or power functions.”

The researchers say further testing is needed, but the technology could also have applications beyond medicine, in industries where sensors are required in difficult-to-access areas.

Their findings have been published in Advanced Functional Materials.

Release Author: Will Wrightt