A new portable biosensor, designed for rapid scale-up in manufacturing, could transform PFAS monitoring by enabling swift on-site water testing.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS, are a ubiquitous group of synthetic chemicals used in firefighting foams, food packaging, and stain-resistant fabrics. Their stability makes them highly persistent in the environment, posing ongoing risks to human health and ecosystems. Among these, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) has attracted particular attention due to its widespread detection and well-documented health impacts, prompting tighter regulatory guidelines worldwide, including in Australia.

Traditional laboratory testing for PFAS is expensive, time-consuming, and confined to metropolitan facilities, creating barriers for frequent and geographically broad monitoring. This leaves regional and remote communities, often near historical contamination sites, at a disadvantage when assessing water safety. Dr Saimon Moraes Silva, director of La Trobe University’s Biomedical and Environmental Sensor Technology (BEST) Research Centre, emphasised the importance of shifting analysis away from centralised labs.

“People that live in remote and rural areas don’t have access to centralised facilities that can run these analyses,” he said.

Recognising this gap, Moraes Silva and his team have focused on manufacturing a portable biosensor that allows on-site PFAS screening. The goal is to enable rapid, point-of-need assessments without the delays associated with sample transportation and lab processing. By providing an early indication of contamination, this technology can guide whether samples require more detailed laboratory testing.

How the biosensor works

The technology behind the biosensor draws on electrochemistry, the same principle used in glucose monitors for diabetes management. The device employs a test strip coated with proteins that bind specifically to PFAS molecules. When PFOA in a water sample binds to the protein, it disturbs the protein layer, triggering a measurable change in the electrical current. This allows the device to provide a rapid yes-or-no indication of contamination.

Unlike conventional laboratory analysis, the biosensor requires no complex sample preparation, reducing the time from sampling to measurement. Moraes Silva said the practical advantage is clear.

“Currently, when samples are sent to a lab, there’s a lot of processing required before analysis. Our technology removes the processing steps – people can put a water droplet on the test strip and press run to get a measurement,” he said.

The technology is designed to be portable and field-deployable, enabling users to perform tests on-site, including in remote areas. This capability is crucial for environmental monitoring, particularly for remediation teams tasked with treating contaminated water. Collecting samples and waiting for laboratory results can take up to two weeks, delaying action and increasing costs. On-site testing accelerates decision-making and allows for more frequent monitoring.

Manufacturing the sensor

Developing the biosensor involved consideration of both the device and the test strip. Moraes Silva’s prior experience in manufacturing test strips that are like glucose test strips informed the design, ensuring scalability for mass production down

the line.

The chemistry would be deposited onto a flexible web in a roll-to-roll process, then sliced into individual test strips. The electronic components of the device are sourced from third-party manufacturers, while software integration ensures seamless measurement and analysis.

Creating the sensitive, reliable, and disposable test strip presented technical challenges. PFAS molecules adhere to surfaces, making detection difficult, while the required sensitivity to meet regulatory standards is high. The team also had to account for potential interference from “dirty” samples, such as water containing sediment or organic matter. These hurdles were overcome through a novel sensing mechanism combining multiple proteins to ensure accurate readings.

“The main challenge was developing something that could maintain a stable electrochemical readout on a simple, disposable test strip,” Moraes Silva said. “The result is a compact, easy-to-use device that can deliver rapid screening results without the need for laboratory infrastructure.”

Why PFAS is hard to monitor

PFAS chemicals are difficult to manage because of their chemical properties. They are extraordinarily stable and persistent, and they accumulate in the body over time. Exposure pathways include drinking water, food, air, and dust, with certain PFAS molecules linked to serious health outcomes, including cancer. Detecting these substances requires sensitive methods capable of measuring low concentrations across a broad geographic area.

Among the thousands of PFAS molecules, PFOA is a key target for monitoring. Its prevalence, combined with evolving regulatory limits, makes it a priority for environmental testing.

“PFOA is among the most widely detected PFAS and sits at the centre of tightening guidelines worldwide,” Moraes Silva said.

The biosensor is designed with these regulatory and public health priorities in mind, ensuring that it aligns with the current standards for safe water consumption.

Current PFAS testing relies on sophisticated laboratory instruments and specialised personnel, limiting the frequency and locations where monitoring can take place. As PhD student Henry Bellette, who leads the project alongside Moraes Silva, noted.

“Most PFAS testing relies on expensive laboratory equipment and specialist analysis, which makes regular monitoring difficult,” he said.

Practical Applications and Next Steps

The biosensor has potential applications for water authorities, environmental agencies, and industry stakeholders. It is suited for initial screening at sites suspected of contamination, such as airports, military bases, and fire stations where firefighting foams were historically used. The technology allows frequent testing at low cost, helping identify areas requiring more detailed laboratory confirmation.

Initial scale-up testing has demonstrated that thousands of test strips can be produced efficiently, supporting widespread deployment. Field trials will be underway to validate the device under real-world conditions. Engaging with regulatory bodies and industry partners will be key to integrating the biosensor into routine environmental monitoring.

Moraes Silva noted the importance of remaining responsive to evolving PFAS regulations.

“We need to be able to detect all relevant molecules, not just PFOA, and adapt to the regulatory levels that we’re required to monitor,” he said. “Future iterations of the device will aim to expand detection capabilities while maintaining the simplicity and portability that define its core advantage.”

Towards a Safer, Smarter Approach

PFAS contamination remains a long-term challenge in Australia and globally. By enabling rapid, on-site detection, portable biosensors could transform the way environmental monitoring is conducted. Communities in regional and remote areas stand to benefit most, with the ability to conduct frequent assessments without reliance on metropolitan laboratories.

The research led by Moraes Silva and Bellette, recently published in ACS Sensors, represents a step towards practical, field-ready solutions. The combination of electrochemical technology, protein-based detection, and scalable manufacturing provides a blueprint for future innovations in environmental diagnostics. As PFAS regulations tighten and contamination concerns grow, such tools will be essential in protecting public health and managing environmental risk.