Detmold medical launces new mask range to offer greater protection

Image: Detmold Medical

Australian face mask manufacturer Detmold Medical has launched a new range of Tri-Panel Respirators and a Surgical Mask with Visor, offering wearers extra protection, comfort and more effective fit.

The Detmold Medical Level 3 Surgical Visor mask has been designed as a non-sterile disposable mask for use in the healthcare, aged care and dental industries.

The Tri-Panel respirator range has been designed to improve comfort and deliver high performance for breathability, targeting the healthcare and industrial sectors.

Detmold Medical cheif executive officer Rodney Detmold said, “These masks have been designed and manufactured to meet local and international standards, tested for splash resistance and to meet performance requirements in the company’s state-of-the-art laboratory. ”

The range includes the following masks:

The L3 N95 Surgical Respirator (ARTG 438510), with red headbands, has been engineered to deliver protection against high-intensity fluid sprays while providing protection against non-oil-based airborne particulates and bacteria.

The P2 N95 Medical Respirator (ARTG 439074), with blue headbands, provides comfort and high breathability, filtering out non-oil-based airborne particulates and bacteria.

The Class P2 Particulate Respirator (ARTG 439074), with grey headbands, has been specifically engineered to filter out more than 95 per cent of airborne particles including dust, smoke and mist while being comfortable to wear and secure.

These Australian-made, high-quality products are now available nationally.