Designing large-scale compressed air solutions for the beverage manufacturing industry

Compressed air is an essential tool in the beverage manufacturing industry, influencing most touchpoints of the processing and packaging cycle.

It is used to add carbon dioxide in the filling mechanics for cans, bottles and kegs as well as in the distribution line, to convey the product between processing stations, capping and sealing, packing and cleaning.

Installing the most effective compressed air solution for your business is a critical decision for the beverage industry. Flow rates, pressure, air quality, size, performance, energy efficiency, reliability and cost are all necessary considerations that require an expert touch. Business demands high performance and minimal maintenance interruptions. Working with experts in compressed air solutions, Pilot Air ensures the beverage industry remains competitive and has scalability built into every customised compressed air design.

Through the entire assembly, contamination is a significant risk factor for food and beverage manufacturing businesses. There are multiple opportunities for contamination; however, Pilot Air’s food-grade oil-free air compressor solutions mitigate the risk while guaranteeing performance. At Pilot Air, we alleviate the problem of contamination, a major concern for the industry.

Flavour contamination from oil residue, adulterated packaging from oil resulting in labelling issues, machinery damage from oil induced clogs and quality control compromises are all issues for the beverage industry when unsuitable air compressors are installed.

For over 40 years Pilot Air has been innovating and testing the most advanced oil-free air compressors purposely designed to benefit the food and beverage industry. Our custom designed solutions provide clean, uncontaminated air that is free of oil and other impurities.

Pilot Air’s oil-free air compressors help maintain the quality and safety of products.

All manufacturing or processing systems require technically advanced robotics and machinery to remain competitive and lean, and the supporting infrastructure must be as advanced to maximise these investments.

Pilot Air’s ability to innovate is a valuable commodity within this sector. Our range of oil-free air compressors and our superior delivery and storage systems make us the ideal compressed air partner for beverage manufacturing. Our technical team undertakes a comprehensive assessment of your business and uses advanced software analytics to determine the most powerful, versatile and energy efficient oil-free compressed air solution. We design, custom manufacture, test and commission a solution with full after sales service, maintenance scheduling and scalability that

ensures your business is set for the future.