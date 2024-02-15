Demystifying Industry 5.0: what your business needs to know

Image: UniSA

Industry 5.0 represents a transformative leap forward to create more sustainable, efficient, and personalised production processes. However, as is typical with any innovation, it introduces a sense of mystery and apprehension about how it will impact businesses and the workforce. This fear stems from the natural human response to change and the unknown, not from the potential of Industry 5.0 itself.

The difference between Industry 4.0 and Industry 5.0

Where a desire for enhanced productivity and subsequent profitability has been the driver behind Industry 4.0, and its precursors, Industry 5.0 heralds a divergence from this precedence. Industry 5.0 will demand industries prioritise people and planet. The European Commission provides a fantastic definition to further illustrate this point:

“[Industry 5.0] places the wellbeing of the worker at the centre of the production process and uses new technologies to provide prosperity beyond jobs and growth while respecting the production limits of the planet.”

The dawn of this next industrial revolution will foster a closer collaboration between humans and intelligent machines, while ensuring outputs are ethical and sustainable.

What businesses are still failing to grasp about Industry 5.0

Common queries about Industry 5.0 revolve around switching costs, threats to profit margins, strain on productivity, and market expansion barriers. Ironically, these assessments will soon become more reflective of Industry 4.0. This is because data is becoming more complex, more valuable, more insightful, and more accessible. The ever-evolving capabilities of data allows organisations (and their competitors and consumers) to trace and track global impact, including supply chains. This means that businesses will no longer be able to just attempt corporate responsibility. Consider this warning from the European Union’s Policy Brief titled Industry 5.0: A Transformative Vision for Europe:

“The Industry 4.0 paradigm… is not fit for purpose in a context of climate crisis and planetary emergency, nor does it address deep social tensions.”

I want to begin my transition to Industry 5.0. What should I do next?

Industry 5.0 requires a human-centric and sustainable approach, so priority should be given to:

Cementing leadership commitment: Senior leadership and board members will be the drivers of your transition to Industry 5.0, so develop a clear business case outlining your vision, enablers, threats, financials, and timeline of adoption. Investing in digital infrastructure and connectivity: Decide what capabilities you want to enhance. Consider investment in IoT, collaborative robotics, AI, blockchain, and big data analytics. Investing in your workforce: Identify areas for upskilling and training in emerging technologies, digital literacy, and sustainable practices. Additionally, identify your future workforce pipeline (hint: UniSA graduates). Collaborating with the experts: Connecting with vendors, research institutions, and, of course, universities, will enable strategic and informed adoption of new plans, technology, skills, and processes.

Currently, five UniSA research entities have combined their expertise in economics, supply chains, additive manufacturing, biotechnology, machine learning, sustainability, and resource management. This group is currently engaged with a project aimed at reducing road deaths in a country overseas to zero by 2030. They are using Virtual Reality and biosensors to track pedestrian behaviour, AI to predict accidents, and Cloud Computing Data to inform optimised and interconnected road infrastructure.

Data, innovation, sustainability, worker well-being, and environmental health are not adversaries but allies in the journey toward progress. Embracing Industry 5.0 allows us to explore how profits and overall well-being can advance hand in hand, fostering an era where economic success and societal benefits coexist harmoniously. UniSA’s research expertise can be leveraged by your business to transition into Industry 5.0. You can begin your journey by connecting with UniSA’s Enterprise Hub for guidance and support.