Delivering the air or power solutions needed to maintain quality

Image: CAPS

Choosing the right compressed air or power solution is more than just the performance outcomes that your operations need, but ensuring you have the necessary service and support available to keep things performing at their optimum.

Whether you are looking for a reciprocating, rotary screw, oil free rotary screw, portable diesel or centrifugal air compressor, CAPS Australia delivers flexible solutions that are engineered around you. With a commitment to delivering low-cost, best-in-class industrial air compressors that are built tough and engineered to last, CAPS has solutions to meet the varied demands of manufacturing industries including systems that are specifically designed and configured to the end user application.

OIL-FREE COMPRESSORS

The manufacturing, food and pharmaceutical sectors require a range of specialised

‘Class Zero’ air quality compressors and CAPS delivers the equipment needed to supply clean, dry air, complying with safety, quality and hygiene standards.

The ideal approach to achieving and maintaining this critical air purity is to minimise the risk of contamination in the first place by using oil-free compressors which offer long-term benefits associated with less ancillary equipment and servicing, as well as a significant reduction of risk.

For larger scale applications, CAPS has a full range of oil-free centrifugal compressors as well as rotary screw compressors from 37kW to 355kW in either fixed or variable speed.

On a smaller scale, CAPS can offer scroll compressors in an all-in-one solution with a dryer, storage tank and compressor in a single unit. Offered as single phase from 1.5kW – 2.2 kW or three phase from 3.7kW to 7.5kW, CAPS suggests this integrated solution as ideal for smaller applications requiring oil-free air. The experts at CAPS can help you assess your requirements to find you the perfect match.

COST-EFFECTIVE SOLUTIONS

Due to their lower initial costs, many manufacturers opt to instead use oil-lubricated compressors with air treatment processes downstream.

From 5kW through to a 315kW, there are many technologies and brands to choose from, meaning it can be quite challenging to evaluate different compressors and select the best technology for your system. CAPS offers a full suite of compressed air solutions and have the expertise to help you choose the right equipment to suit your needs.

RELIABLE POWER GENERATION FOR WHEN YOU NEED IT

CAPS has been entrusted to provide reliable power for wide range of applications such as manufacturing, healthcare, data centres, water treatment, landfills and independent power stations, underpinned by high performance and fuel-efficient equipment. As Australia’s number one supplier of AIRMAN products and the official Australian distributor for the Mitsubishi Generator Series (MGS), CAPS can deliver the power generation solution needed to underpin your operations.

RENTAL EQUIPMENT TO KEEP YOU OPERATING

CAPS can also get clients operational without big capital costs by delivering its competitively priced, turnkey rental solutions. Keeping your operations running smoothly all year round, CAPS offers short and long-term rental of compressors and generators across Australia. Ideal for special projects, seasonal peak demand requirements and covering any operational breakdowns, renting provides flexibility to suit your needs.

SYSTEMS DESIGNED TO SUIT THE APPLICATION

CAPS delivers complete solutions, designed and developed by its in-house engineering team and supported through its Australian ISO9001 accredited manufacturing facility. The custom-built systems are perfectly matched to clients’ requirements. This expertise also enables CAPS, where possible, to integrate new technology into existing installations, enhancing the operational performance and life of equipment and infrastructure.

LOCAL SKILLS AND SUPPORT WITH GLOBAL KNOWLEDGE

Founded in Western Australia in 1980, CAPS joined the Ingersoll Rand family in 2024 and with 10 branches nationwide, the team delivers exceptional service, expert advice, support and spare parts. The 24/7 maintenance and breakdown service ensure your operations run smoothly.

The support continues throughout the equipment’s operational life, with CAPS CARE providing clients with ongoing warranty, parts and service plans, to manage your assets.

CAPS delivers global technology, suited to Australian conditions, backed by local service.

Get in touch with the CAPS team on 1800 800 878 or check out www.caps.com.au