Defence Trailblazer is pushing ahead with a suite of clean-energy and low-emissions technology projects that aim to accelerate Defence’s shift to net zero while strengthening Australia’s sovereign manufacturing base.

The program is supporting technologies that align with the Defence Future Energy Strategy and the Federal Government’s broader plan to cut emissions by 62–70 per cent below 2005 levels by 2035.

Backed through Defence Trailblazer’s Technology Development & Acceleration portfolio, the initiatives pair defence industry partners with researchers from the University of Adelaide and UNSW.

Three key projects fall under the Robotics, Autonomous Systems and Artificial Intelligence theme.

Electric Motor Power is working with University of Adelaide researchers to develop lighter, more efficient and environmentally friendly electric motors using advanced materials including amorphous magnetic materials and soft magnetic composites.

Ocius Technology and UNSW Canberra are partnering to scale up production of the Bluebottle uncrewed surface vessel fleet, which relies on renewable energy sources including wind, solar and wave power.

The vessels offer long-endurance surveillance capabilities and operational advantages for the Royal Australian Navy.

Praxis, alongside the University of Adelaide’s Institute for Photonics and Advanced Sensing, is creating a next-generation camouflage photovoltaic module.

The ‘Camouflaged Tactical Solar’ prototype aims to boost energy resilience for Defence systems deployed in remote locations.

Dr Margaret Law, Defence Trailblazer’s general manager of technology development and acceleration, said the innovations reflected significant national capability.

“At Defence Trailblazer, we have been consistently impressed by the innovative research being carried out by our industry partners and collaborating academics,” she said.

“The Net Zero strategy requires transformational uplift to prepare for future energy needs. By investing in low-emissions energy technologies, projects like these are ensuring a capable and resilient sovereign supply chain.”

Further support is being channelled through the Entrepreneurial Foundations for Defence (EFD) program, which helps early-stage ventures fast-track commercial readiness. Companies involved include Advanced Composite Design Corporation, Aquila Space Technologies, CleanSubSea, ecoJet Engineering, Electro Base, Hullbot and SolaLinx – all contributing technologies ranging from lightweight nickel-iron batteries and wireless drone-powering systems to automated hull-cleaning robotics and solar-enhancement overlays.

Defence Trailblazer project manager Richard Williamson said the ventures demonstrated the breadth of innovation underway.

“These case studies showcase the huge technological scope of the projects and ventures,” he said.

“Our industry partners are leveraging Defence Trailblazer’s entire suite of R&D and innovation pathways to fast-track their leading-edge technologies – delivering sovereign capabilities that will improve Defence’s energy resilience and help achieve Net Zero.”