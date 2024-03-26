Defence strategy underpins essential reforms to the sector

Image: Industry Capability Network

The recent release of the Federal Government’s Defence Industry Development strategy spells good news for Australia’s small to medium manufacturers, according to Warren Jansen, chief executive officer of the Industry Capability Network National Office.

In 2022-23, Defence awarded more than $38 billion in contracts, with just over $8 billion going to SMEs. This was the largest value of any Commonwealth agency.

The report revealed that the Defence industrial base can be broadly categorised into 3 tiers:

Tier 1 businesses provide Defence with a platform, system or product

Tier 2 businesses deliver major equipment, systems, assemblies and services

Tier 3 businesses provide parts, consumables and services.

“Most Australian SMEs operate at Tier 3,” the report states. “SMEs are often more agile and innovative than larger businesses and can scale through their utilisation in Defence supply chains.

“However, they face barriers to growth such as cash flow, access to finance, and access to skilled staff. They are also disproportionately affected by supply chain shortages, increased shipping costs and high inflation. Specifically, within the defence context, SMEs face barriers to entry such as increased security requirements, limited publicly available information about Defence requirements, and long lead times before contract signature.”

The strategy aims to grow the number of Australian businesses operating at Tier 2 through the range of actions, including a simplified procurement process, support for developing and retaining a skilled workforce and mandating the use of critical Australian businesses in Defence projects.

It identified an improved approach to collecting as the first step.

“Defence will draw on a range of information sources to build this data, including ICN,” Warren said, adding that the Australia-wide network had valuable data at its fingertips, thanks to the work of consultants across the country, as well as through Gateway, its powerful procurement and supply chain tool.

“Our consultants across the country work with multiple sectors and the Australian Government in relation to the Buy Australia Plan and the National Reconstruction Fund as well as Defence, to support local industry.

“Our aim is to ensure that supply chains are resilient and sustainable, so that we can grow and build sovereign capability; aligned to the Defence Industry Development Strategy.

ICN, supported by the Commonwealth Government Department of Industry, Energy and Resources ensures that local suppliers have full, fair and reasonable opportunity to access public and private projects. To date, ICN’s work has helped facilitate contracts for local suppliers valued at over $53B+, creating thousands of jobs and significantly expanding local industry participation.

In releasing the strategy, Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy said the sector supported more than 100,000 Australian jobs.

“It is an essential partner in keeping Australians safe at home, secure in the world and employed in well-paid, high skill jobs,” Minister Conroy said.

“This strategy will underpin essential reforms that will ensure that critical capabilities are provided to the men and women of the ADF as soon as possible, while also supporting an industry vital to our national security.

“I look forward to working with industry to implement the Defence Industry Development Strategy, and deliver an innovative, resilient and competitive Australian defence industrial base that creates a stronger, more secure Australia.”

To find out more about how your business can take advantage of opportunities in the Defence sector, call 1300 961 139 or visit icn.org.au.