Defence set to expand space workforce

Image: Tim Standing / Department of Defence

Australia’s Defence Force is set to establish a purpose-built space workforce for the first time, as the nation expands its military capabilities in the rapidly evolving space domain.

The initiative will grow Defence’s existing space workforce and create targeted pathways for highly specialised roles in areas such as satellite operations, space domain awareness, and missile warning.

This comes in response to priorities outlined in the 2024 Defence Workforce Plan, which identified the need to recruit and retain experts for emerging capabilities.

From 2026, Air Force direct entry will be offered for roles including Space Operations Specialist and Space Operations Officer, marking a major shift in how Defence approaches space-based careers.

Minister for Defence Personnel Matt Keogh said the new workforce would ensure Defence remained at the forefront of operations in the region.

“Our region is rapidly evolving, and space is a critical operational domain,” he said. “By establishing a permanent space workforce, we are preparing Defence to lead, integrate and innovate in this contested and congested environment.”

The announcement coincides with Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025, where Defence personnel are conducting real-time space demonstration exercises in Townsville in collaboration with international partners.

These exercises use commercially-available data to provide accurate space event reporting in support of military operations.

Space operations will now join traditional domains like land, air, maritime and cyber as part of integrated defence activities.

Keogh said that people were central to Australia’s military advantage and the development of the space workforce would focus on specialist training, targeted recruitment and new career pathways.

“Defence is building a sustainable space workforce through targeted recruitment, career pathways and joint training,” he said.

“The evolving space domain demands highly specialised roles and will provide our people with opportunities to shape how Australia operates in space.”

The future workforce is set to eventually cover a wide range of mission sets including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; environmental monitoring; position, navigation and timing; and space control.

Beyond technical expertise, Defence says a career in space will offer the chance to work with cutting-edge satellite systems, collaborate with commercial partners, and contribute to joint and coalition operations.

The new unit will continue to work closely with Australian industry and commercial operators to ensure Australia develops the capabilities required to respond to its strategic needs.