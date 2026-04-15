Sydney-based manufacturer Defence Seals & Spares will supply manhole and access panel gaskets, step covers and low-pressure air cylinder caps for the first Hunter class frigate.

The contract builds on the SME’s earlier success during the prototyping phase of the Hunter Class Frigate Program, where it supplied the same equipment and helped establish foundations for the build of the advanced anti-submarine warfare frigate.

Defence Seals & Spares has a long track record in naval shipbuilding, supplying parts for Anzac class frigates, Collins class submarines and Canberra class landing helicopter docks, as well as other Defence platforms and capabilities.

David Shepherd, managing director of BAE Systems Maritime Australia, said:

“We welcome our continued partnership with Defence Seals & Spares, a partnership built on trusted and proven experience, and collaboration during the prototyping program of the Hunter Class Frigate Program.

“Throughout the prototyping phase, we worked with companies like Defence Seals & Spares to test our processes and prepare industry and our workforce for the build of these Tier 1 warships.

“Defence Seals & Spares is one of many suppliers now bringing an intimate knowledge of the Hunter program into the build for the first Hunter class frigate, helping to form the robust sovereign supply chain which is a cornerstone of naval shipbuilding in Australia.”

Tracey Lovelace, director of Defence Seals & Spares, said:

“These contracts have allowed us to demonstrate our technical expertise, strengthen our reputation in the Defence maritime sector, and secure our position as a reliable contributor to Australia’s sovereign naval supply chain.”