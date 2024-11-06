Defence scraps Geostationary Earth Orbit satellite

Image: Andrei Armiagov / stock.adobe.com

Accelerating space technologies and evolving threats have led Defence to conclude that its planned single orbit GEO-based satellite no longer meets strategic priorities.

As such, Defence has decided to cease its current procurement activity with Lockheed Martin Australia for a single orbit GEO-based satellite communications system.

Lockheed Martin Australia continues to be a highly valued industry partner, supporting Defence’s requirements for contemporary and future capability demands.

Instead of a single orbit solution, Defence must instead prioritise a multi-orbit capability increasing resilience for the Australian Defence Force.

Defence’s current satellite communications capabilities support the immediate needs of the organisation. This decision allows Defence to prioritise emerging needs, mitigate capability gaps and continue to support our transition to an integrated, focused force.

As outlined in the 2024 National Defence Strategy, Defence requires space capabilities that enhance intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, provide resilient communications and counter emerging space threats.

The Integrated Investment Program included $9-$12 billion to invest in enhanced space capabilities.

In 2021, Defence went out to tender for a Defence owned and operated Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellite communications system.