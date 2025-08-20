Defence receives 300 locally-made UAS’

Image: LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS/stock.adobe.com

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has taken delivery of 300 uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) manufactured domestically under Defence’s Sovereign UAS Challenge.

The drones were built by AMSL Aero, Boresight and Grabba Technologies, each of which secured $2.2 million contracts in 2024 to finalise development and expand production capacity.

The three companies have now supplied 100 drones each to the ADF, with additional orders worth more than $1.5 million underway.

Small UAS are increasingly seen as cost-effective platforms for providing real-time situational awareness at low altitude.

Head of the Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator, Major General Hugh Meggitt, said the program underscored the growing importance of drones in modern warfare.

“The modern battlespace and operating environment exemplify the fundamental necessity of UAS capability,” Meggitt said. “The Sovereign UAS Challenge has enabled and ensures AMSL Aero, Boresight and Grabba Technologies have the production capacity to supply drones at scale, as, if and when required.”

The government has committed $600 million over the next decade to expand airborne, surface and subsurface drone systems, with a further $4–5 billion earmarked for future drone and counter-drone capabilities.