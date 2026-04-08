A new partnership between ARES Armaments Australia and Aimpoint is set to bolster defence manufacturing capability in South Australia while creating new employment pathways for military veterans.

The agreement, signed at the Avalon Airshow, will focus on workforce development initiatives to support the domestic production of guided weapons, explosive ordnance and munitions. Both companies are veteran-owned and will collaborate on training, recruitment and skills development programmes.

Key initiatives under the partnership include the establishment of a Certificate IV in Explosive Ordnance Manufacture, the development of apprenticeship pathways and coordination of training facilities. The programme is designed to support ARES’ expansion in regional South Australia and strengthen sovereign defence capability.

Treasurer Stephen Mullighan said: “South Australia is getting on with the job of ensuring our defence industry has the workforce it needs to deliver key projects.”

“This partnership will not only secure the manufacturing of explosive ordnance and munitions in SA, it also recognises the vast capabilities of our veterans, by creating employment pathways.”

The initiative aims to address the challenges many veterans face when transitioning to civilian employment, despite bringing valuable skills such as discipline, leadership and technical expertise from their service.

Industry minister Joe Szakacs said the collaboration would strengthen the state’s defence sector. “This partnership is a fantastic example of local veteran collaboration and innovation that further cements our state as a defence industry leader,” he said.

“Increased employment opportunities for veterans to apply their diverse skillset in our community will only lead to a stronger workforce in South Australia.”

ARES chief executive Jason Murray described the agreement as a first-of-its-kind initiative. “This first-of-its-kind partnership is integral to ARES establishing a regional South Australian workforce for explosive ordnance manufacturing,” he said.

“It ensures that ARES can deliver a truly sovereign GWEO capability – not years into the future, but within the next 12 months.”