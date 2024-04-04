Defence leaders announced to aid the future of defence science

Image: Rafael Ben-Ari/stock.adobe.com

Department of Defence Australia has appointed three experienced personnel to help lead Defence science into the future.

Chief Defence Scientist, Professor Tanya Monro, said it was important to attract, retain and grow the highly skilled and experienced Defence workforce.

“Strong leaders are essential in helping Defence enable our research and industry sectors to focus their work on the development of advanced and asymmetric capabilities in key technological areas,” said Monro.

Professor Emily Hilder has been appointed as the Head of the Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator (ASCA).

She brings her Defence experience along with 20 years’ experience working with industry and within universities, as well as her standing as a worldwide leader in analytical science.

Professor Hilder is supported by Mr Simon Firth, a former BAE Systems professional who has taken on the role of Assistant Secretary, ASCA Capability Transition.

Mr Firth has more than 15 years of complex international transactional experience, including managing channel partners in South America and the Asia Pacific.

Mr Suneel Randhawa has taken on the role of chief Information Sciences Division.

Mr Randhawa has decades of research expertise in Cyber Security, Cyber Warfare and Artificial Intelligence.

“Professor Hilder, Mr Randhawa and Mr Firth are strong leaders with impressive backgrounds, and I’m confident they will help push Defence further to deliver an asymmetric advantage to our ADF,” said Monro.

The ASCA External Advisory Board also recently met for the first time with some of Australia’s top scientists and technology and industry advisors lending their expertise to rapidly translate innovative technologies into capabilities.

The inaugural External Advisory Board consists of leading professionals from industry and academia, including:

Australia’s Chief Scientist, Dr Cathy Foley AO PSM;

Deputy Vice Chancellor Research and Innovation at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Professor Calum Drummond AO;

Chief Executive Officer of the Technology Council of Australia, Ms Kate Pounder;

Chief Executive Officer Silentium Defence, Dr James Palmer; and

Independent Non-Executive Director, Dr Peter Yates AM.’

Professor Monro said the appointment of the External Advisory Board demonstrated Defence’s commitment to the success of the Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator.