Image: phonlamaiphoto/stock.adobe.com

Quantum researchers at The University of Western Australia have received a $2 million funding boost from the Federal Government through its Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator’s (ASCA) Emerging and Disruptive Technologies (EDT) program.

The EDT program is pushing the boundaries of scientific knowledge to advance the development of existing and new capabilities to future-proof the innovation ecosystem.

UWA’s project is led by Professor Jingbo Wang from the Centre for Quantum Information, Simulation and Algorithm (QUISA) at the School of Physics, Mathematics and Computing, supported by Pawsey.

Professor Wang said the project aimed to develop cutting-edge quantum algorithms designed for real-time logistics optimisation and complex image analysis.

“Imagine a computer so powerful it can solve problems that would take a regular computer hundreds of years,” said Wang.

“Quantum computers have the potential to revolutionise fields such as logistics, intelligence, and cybersecurity. Our project aims to harness this power for the benefit of the Australian Defence Force.

“By combining expertise at QUISA in quantum computing, machine learning, image processing, and high-performance computing, we’re developing new tools to tackle complex challenges. These tools may help the Australian Defence Force make faster, more informed decisions in critical situations.”

Last year UWA launched Western Australia’s first undergraduate quantum computing major in response to strong industry demand.