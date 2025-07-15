Defence backs new satellite project

Image: Defence / Inovor Technologies

Australia’s Defence sector is backing a new sovereign space initiative, signing an agreement with Inovor Technologies and other partners to develop and launch a research-equipped satellite by 2028.

The Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite will carry experimental defence equipment and research payloads from the University of Southern Queensland and others, supported by a $4 million co-investment from Defence.

Adelaide-based Inovor Technologies will manufacture the satellite platform, continuing its collaboration with Defence after building the Buccaneer Main Mission nanosatellite.

“This is a great example of government, industry and academia partnering to grow Australia’s sovereign space sector capabilities, creating exciting new opportunities to strengthen our national security,” Monro said.

Chief defence scientist, Professor Tanya Monro AC, said the project is part of a broader push to strengthen sovereign expertise in space technology and secure communications.

“By investing in innovative R&D projects, we strive to develop next-generation capabilities that are resilient and secure for potential future Defence applications,” Monro said.

The satellite’s communications systems, developed in collaboration with the University of South Australia and Defence Science and Technology Group, will use both laser and radio frequencies to transfer data.

Funding also comes from the federal government’s iLAuNCH Trailblazer Universities Program, delivered by the Department of Education.