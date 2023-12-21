DECO acquires Sydney-based manufacturer Opening Roof Specialists

Image supplied: DECO Australia

DECO Australia, leading manufacturer of timber-look aluminium building products, has today announced the acquisition of Sydney-based company Opening Roof Specialists. The acquisition will come into effect from 21 February 2024.

Established in 2000 by Alex Pataky, Opening Roof Specialists is a family owned and operated company based in Minto, NSW, specialising in the manufacture, fabrication, and installation of high-quality, aluminium opening roof systems. The company’s opening roof system was designed by Pataky and offers a unique outdoor roofing solution.

The acquisition of Opening Roof Specialists by DECO Australia is a unique opportunity to expand DECO’s market presence said DECO Australia’s founder and director, Ross Doonan.

“Outdoor living is central to our Australian lifestyle and climate. The acquisition of Opening Roof Specialists will allow DECO to expand into a market that complements our wide range of existing aluminium building products, like DecoDeck, DecoBatten, and DecoClad, that are already being used in this space,” said Doonan.

“As an Australian-owned family business ourselves, we are pleased we have the capability to expand and grow our company, as well as bring more high-quality architectural solutions to our customer base.”

Scott Reed has been appointed general manager of Opening Roof Specialists, replacing retiring CEO and founder Alex Pataky. Reed brings over 30 years of industry experience, with previous positions at Steel-line, Stair Lock and Digga Australia.

“Opening Roof Specialists is a fantastic business, with a fantastic product. I am looking forward to joining the team and working alongside the DECO team to grow the business and get more opening roofs in Aussie backyards.” said Reed.