Datafactory: Repairing, re-building and retrofitting electronic servo drives

Using extensive knowledge of electronics servo drives, Datafactory offers services for a complex industrial environment.

Established in 1986, Datafactory has experts that excel in the repair of electronic variable speed drives and power converters.

The company has a well-equipped lab where drives – like AC drives, vector drives, DC Drives, servo drivers – can be both repaired down to a component level and power tested.

The company repairs, re-programs, upgrades and replaces all types of electronic variable drives, including old models that are no longer supported by their manufacturers.

Chartered professional engineer and member of Institute of Engineers Australia, Darius Kowalewski, heads up Datafactory with years of industry experience including a long career in the R&D service and commissioning of power electronic systems.

Kowalewski also brings to the table university qualifications, completing a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering and a Master’s Degree in Digital communication Protocols.

Kowalewski and his team of like-minded individuals make Datafactory the go-to service when consumers need professional advice for a hi-tech gear breakdown.

Recently, labels manufacturer, Pack Creations, experienced one of these technology issues. Datafactory was contacted to repair two Baumuller servo drive units that were a mainstay of an industrial production line.

Despite being a mainstay, the units are obsolete, which means no one wants to service them. Datafactory’s repair offerings were vital in this and many other cases.

Despite being described as ‘sophisticated’ and ‘challenging,’ the company would repair two of these drives and begin work on a third.