Darwin’s first international data connection goes live

The Vocus Darwin-Jakarta-Singapore Cable (DJSC) system will open the door to new opportunities for advanced manufacturing, data centres and cloud-based computing services for Territorians and investors, according to Natasha Fyles, chief minister of the Northern Territory.

Fibre and network solutions provider Vocus switched on the first international fibre-optic cable into Darwin, cementing Australia’s North as a new entry point for international data and establishing Darwin as a key digital hub for the Asia Pacific.

The new $100 million, 1,000km cable links Vocus’ existing North-West Cable System which runs from Darwin to Port Hedland with Vocus’ Australia Singapore Cable (ASC) from Perth to Singapore. Combined, these cables form the DJSC system, a $500 million total investment stretching 7,700 kilometres between Darwin and Singapore – enabling low-latency connectivity between Australia’s North and Asia.

The activation of the DJSC establishes Darwin and Port Hedland as the fourth and fifth Australian entry points for international connectivity, after Sydney, Perth, and Maroochydore.

The cable was supported by a $7.9 million investment from the Northern Territory Government as part of its Terabit Territory strategy.

The project will provide substantial direct and indirect benefits for northern Australia by supporting the connectivity needs of local businesses and communities with more reliable communications.

This will benefit a wide range of stakeholders from remote Indigenous communities to resource operators in the Pilbara by providing low-latency connectivity directly into Asia and enabling locals to connect on a global scale.

The cable will also enhance the resilience and security of Australia’s international cable network, ensuring uninterrupted and reliable connectivity, including during natural disasters and faults on other cables.

Vocus CEO Ellie Sweeney said, “Submarine cables are the superhighways of the global internet, carrying 97 per cent of global internet traffic between major data centres. The DJSC system will deliver this high-capacity connectivity straight into the heart of Darwin, establishing Australia’s North as a new data hub for the Asia Pacific region.”

Minister for communications Michelle Rowland MP said, “The new Darwin-Jakarta-Singapore Cable system is fantastic news for Northern Australia. This project will help narrow the digital divide, support more reliable communications into the future, and establish Darwin as a leading connectivity hub in the region.

“Diversification of our international cable landing points is strategically important for Australia’s telecommunications resilience. Removing our reliance on a single cable landing point minimises vulnerabilities and increases our ability to remain connected.

“The launch of the new cable today is a great example of the local and regional benefits that can be delivered through close collaboration between Commonwealth and Territory Governments, and industry partners like Vocus.

Fyles added, “All digital highways lead into or through Darwin and that will equal jobs of the future, while growing our digital industry.

“The Darwin-Jakarta-Singapore cable is a massive sign of confidence in the Top End. The exciting part of this is that it will diversify our economy and create long term skilled jobs.”

Minister for corporate and digital development, Ngaree Ah Kit, said, “Launching the Darwin-Jakarta-Singapore Cable is very exciting – it will deliver 40 terabits per second of internet capacity between Australia and Asia and pave the way for new data centres in Darwin to put us on the map as a key digital hub.”