Darwin manufacturer receives cyclonic certification

Image: Mulderphoto / stock.adobe.com

Northern Territory business Arctic Installations has passed serviceability and wind pressure testing at James Cook University (JCU).

This certification was awarded at the business prepares for the production of structural panels designed for demanding tropical environments.

Gary Burns, Managing Director of Arctic Installations said that the certification is an important step for the company.

“We set up in 2015 and moved into a new East Arm property in 2021 and since then have been laser-focused on being an NT manufacturer as well as an installer of insulated panels,” Burns said.

The Darwin manufacturer is part-way through a collaborative project with JCU that totals $2.9 million in value.

Northern Territory Investment Commissioner, Kelly Ralston said Arctic Installations are a prime example of how “the Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystem Fund supports collaboration between local and interstate businesses.”

“This, in turn, will grow investment opportunities, skillsets and jobs, whilst also developing new supply chains across Northern Australia,” said Ralston.

The project involves production machinery company MDI Systems and engineering service provider Rapid Engineering NT.

The project is supported through $500,000 in co-investment from the Northern Territory’s Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystem Fund (AMEF), administered by the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC).

“It has been a joy to help another local business commercialise a superior product and lift industrial capability in the NT. Arctic Installations’ efforts mean that Territorians now have a locally-made option, made by people who understand the particular challenges of building in the Top End,” said AMGC’s Director for the Northern Territory, Charmaine Phillips.

The project’s second milestone of three involved simulated cyclonic-wind testing of insulated panels, performed on steel sheets bonded to both sides of an expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam core provided by Arctic Installations.

Already being exported to East Timor, the locally designed and manufactured panels eliminate a need for them to be imported from interstate or overseas, displacing Chinese imports.

They present a superior product that caters to the humidity, heat and cyclonic conditions present in Northern Australia.

Wind load test and serviceability tests were conducted in the airbox testing at JCU’s NATA-accredited Cyclone Testing Station laboratory airbox.

As a result of the successful testing, Arctic Installations is now listed as a manufacturer with the Insulated Panel Council Australasia.

The project’s third and final milestone involves upskilling staff, an important factor in bringing a brand-new manufacturing capability to the Territory.

After completion, the project is estimated to result in an additional 25 jobs at Arctic Installations, as well as $15 million in revenues over five years.