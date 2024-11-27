Cyber Security conference kicks off in Melbourne

Image: Nirusmee/stock.adobe.com

This week Victoria is hosting cyber experts from around the world as the largest annual cyber security conference in the Southern Hemisphere lands in Melbourne.

Minister for Jobs and Industry Natalie Hutchins today announced that CyberCon is secured in Melbourne for the next two years – something that could attract more than 5,000 people to the state for the three-day event.

“We’re bringing the best and brightest minds in cyber security to Victoria for CyberCon, and backing our own growing cyber sector by locking in this event for another two years,” said Hutchins.

This year’s conference features over 150 exhibitors and 200 speakers and will support the state’s strong and growing cyber security sector and workforce.

The State Government is backing a range of programs to strengthen the state’s cyber economy by getting more women skilled up to join the sector.

Currently women make up only 17 per cent of the state’s cybersecurity workforce.

The Summer of Cyber program, run in partnership with the Australian Women in Security Network, will see more than 40 women and gender diverse students complete a paid studentship over summer.

The Women in Security program, also run by the Australian Women in Security Network, is supporting more than 100 women to transition into cyber careers through training and mentorship.

Women are also entering the sector through the Digital Jobs program, which has helped more than 100 Victorian women to gain qualifications and take part in a cyber security work placement over the past three years.

Victorians keen to work in cyber security can access Free TAFE to gain a Certificate IV in Cyber Security qualification – which is one of the most enrolled courses under the Free TAFE initiative.

The Labor Government’s Cyber Strategy is growing the cyber workforce, creating new jobs, and sets out a 5-year vision for a cyber safe Victoria.