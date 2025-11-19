Global biopharmaceutical company CSL has announced plans to invest approximately US$1.5 billion in its United States operations over the next five years, expanding its manufacturing capability for plasma-derived therapies (PDTs) and generating hundreds of skilled American jobs.

The plan builds on more than US$3 billion the company has already invested in the US since 2018, growth that has created more than 6,500 new jobs and increased its American workforce to nearly 19,000 people – around 65 per cent of CSL’s global headcount.

Announcing the expansion from the company’s US base in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, chief executive and managing director Paul McKenzie said growing global demand for immunoglobulin was driving the company’s commitment to expanding onshore capacity.

“The U.S. is the world’s leading source for plasma, the main component of plasma derived therapies,” Paul said.

“These important medicines are often the most effective or only therapies available for many rare or serious diseases. By expanding our onshore production capacity in the U.S., we are deepening our commitment to patient care, creating high-quality jobs and driving innovation in the U.S.”

The planned investments remain subject to approval by CSL’s board of directors.

CSL said its growth in the US has been underpinned by major investment in manufacturing and scientific roles, as well as the expansion of its nationwide network of plasma collection centres. These centres not only secure supply for the company’s therapies but also serve as entry points for new workers into the healthcare industry.

Founded in 1916, CSL today includes its CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus and CSL Vifor businesses, delivering treatments for haemophilia, immune deficiencies, iron disorders, influenza and kidney disease to patients in more than 100 countries. The company employs more than 29,000 people globally.