CSL Behring wins Facility of the Year Award

Image: stewiedonn / CSL

CSL Behring’s new plasma processing facility in Broadmeadows, Victoria, has been named the 2025 Facility of the Year in the Pharma 4.0 category by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE).

This award recognises the facility’s advanced design and use of digital technologies to improve how medicines are made.

Now fully operational, the Broadmeadows site is the largest plasma fractionation facility of its kind in the world. It has boosted CSL Behring’s capacity in Australia by nine times, now processing over 10 million litres of plasma each year.

This helps CSL produce key components for therapies used to treat immune disorders, bleeding conditions like haemophilia and trauma-related injuries – meeting the rising demand from patients worldwide.

The facility uses modern automation, robotics and a “digital twin” – a virtual copy of the plant – to improve safety, reduce waste, and make operations more efficient.

“Projects like our Broadmeadows Plasma Fractionation Facility enable us to meet patients’ needs with greater flexibility and efficiency. This initiative not only enhances our plasma processing capabilities but also sets a new standard for future projects across our global manufacturing network,” said head of Global Manufacturing, CSL Behring, Laura O’Brien.

“Being announced the category winner for Pharma 4.0 underscores our commitment to innovation and transformation in pharmaceutical manufacturing”.

Its modular design allows for flexible upgrades and maintenance, helping CSL keep pace with future technology and patient needs.

“The modular design approach, advanced automation and digital twin technology, combined with our commitment to environmental sustainability, have transformed our operations and expanded patient access to lifesaving plasma therapies globally,” said Manufacturing and Site head, CSL Behring Broadmeadows, Andrew Hodder.

“This facility builds on our proud Australian heritage and represents a bright future for our Broadmeadows site and biopharma manufacturing in Australia”.

Environmentally friendly features include reusable filters that reduce waste and design choices that improve energy use and workplace safety. A fully automated warehouse uses robotic vehicles to manage materials, further streamlining operations.