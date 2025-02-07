CSIRO’s new graphite R&D grants

Image: CSIRO

Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, has launched a new research and development (R&D) grant opportunity to accelerate the growth of the domestic battery industry and open up export opportunities, especially in the United States of America.

Under the grant opportunity, successful mining and manufacturing small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) will be offered up to $50,000 per project and gain access to CSIRO’s cutting-edge research facilities and expertise to undertake collaborative graphite R&D projects.

The $400,000 initiative aims to help companies improve the quality, efficiency, and sustainability of graphite for Australia’s growing battery industry.

CSIRO principal research scientist, Dr Adam Best, said graphite is a critical mineral and key ingredient in batteries that power everything from phones to electric vehicles and homes.

“While Australia currently has limited export markets for the specialised type of graphite used in batteries, we are ideally positioned to become a key supplier to the US and other global markets given our significant natural endowment of this critical mineral,” said Best.

“This initiative comes at a crucial time as global supply chains face disruptions and countries seek to diversify their sources of critical minerals, creating new opportunities for Australian producers.

“This grant opportunity will help Australian businesses develop the innovative technologies and processes needed to become global leaders in natural graphite production for battery applications, by partnering with CSIRO scientists and leveraging our expertise in R&D.”

Projects eligible for funding could include:

Spheronisation, purification and electrochemical testing of natural graphite.

Identifying new sources for synthetic graphite production.

Finding better ways to recover and reuse graphite at the end of battery life.

Exploring techniques to enhance the quality and performance of graphite in battery applications.

Other innovations that enhance production efficiency and sustainability.

Successful companies may also access CSIRO’s characterisation facilities to analyse the quality and potential of specific natural graphite resources.

Companies must propose a project that aligns with the program’s objectives, including pursuing opportunities in the United States.

“By bolstering domestic research and production, we can strengthen our sovereign capability, contribute to more resilient supply chains, and create new jobs and economic growth here in Australia,” said Best said.

Applications are now open. Discover everything you need to know about the program by joining our free webinar on Thursday, 13 February 2025.

For more details and to apply.