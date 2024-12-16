CSIRO’s flexible printed solar facility

The $6.8 million Printed Photovoltaic (PV) Facility is located in Clayton, Victoria. Images: CSIRO

Group Leader of Renewable Energy Systems at CSIRO, Dr Anthony Chesman, highlights a new facility dedicated to the development of printed solar cells, the organisation’s latest innovation.

CSIRO Comment Group Leader, Renewable Energy Systems, Dr Anthony Chesman

At CSIRO, we’re driven to find innovative solutions that will accelerate the transition to a clean energy future. For over a decade, the incredible team at our Flexible Electronics Laboratories has been exploring the potential of printed solar cells – a technology that could revolutionise how we generate and use solar energy.

What exactly is printed flexible solar? It’s a developing technology that uses special inks printed onto thin, flexible plastic films using high-throughput processes similar to those used to print newspapers. This allows us to create ultra-thin, lightweight solar cells that can be applied to almost any surface, from curved structures and tents to backpacks and electronics, opening up exciting new possibilities for powering devices in ways we couldn’t previously have envisioned.

Unlike traditional rigid solar panels, these energy-generating solar cells are incredibly versatile. In the future, they could be seamlessly integrated into building facades, powering facilities in greenhouses or even supporting space missions.

A new hub for printed solar innovation

To help make this a reality, we recently opened the CSIRO Printed Photovoltaics Facility at our Clayton site in Melbourne. This state-of-the-art facility, with cutting-edge printing and testing equipment, was officially opened by the Hon Ed Husic MP, Minister for Industry and Science on 30 October 2024.

This $6.8 million facility, co-funded by CSIRO and ARENA via the Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics (ACAP), is a real game-changer. It houses equipment for roll-to-roll printing and encapsulation of solar cells, along with an automated system capable of producing thousands of test cells daily. This allows the team to rapidly optimise and scale up production, paving the way for commercialisation and widespread adoption.

The Minister’s visit highlights the national importance of this work. It’s not just about advancing solar technology, but about boosting Australian manufacturing and securing our place as a leader in renewable energy innovation. This underscores the significance of the team’s efforts and reinforces our determination to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

The origins of printed solar

Interestingly, flexible printed solar technology shares a lineage with another CSIRO innovation: polymer banknotes. Back in the 1960s, we embarked on a journey to create a more durable and secure currency, which culminated in the release of the first polymer banknote in 1988. This led us to develop unique expertise in printing and processing complex polymer materials. That know-how, honed over years of research and development, laid the foundation for our current advancements in printed solar. We essentially took many of the lessons learned from printing banknotes and applied them to printing solar cells onto flexible plastic films. It’s a testament to the power of cross-disciplinary collaboration and the unexpected ways that scientific breakthroughs can emerge.

While we’ve experimented with various materials, our primary focus has been on perovskites – a class of materials with incredible potential for efficient and cost-effective solar cells. However, the team’s research extends beyond perovskites, exploring a landscape of organic and non-organic inks to uncover new possibilities and push the boundaries of printed solar technology. This facility is equipped to handle a range of materials, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of this rapidly evolving field.

A world-leading team achieving world-leading results

This facility is more than just cutting-edge equipment; it’s a testament to the incredible team that has poured its expertise and passion into this technology for years. Its diverse skills – from chemistry to processing and engineering – have been instrumental in achieving remarkable outcomes.

This includes a world record earlier this year for fully roll-to-roll printed perovskite solar cell efficiency. This breakthrough, published in the Nature Communications journal, highlights the importance of continued investment in this area. With this new facility, Australia is well-positioned to lead the global race to commercialise printed solar.

While I’ve had the privilege of helping develop this technology, my role is less hands-on now, focusing more on industry collaboration and advocacy. Credit for this technology belongs to the team.

Shaping the future of solar energy: Collaborate with us

The facility will accelerate our progress even faster and open up new opportunities. It will serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration where we can translate research breakthroughs into real-world applications. We see it as a launchpad for groundbreaking applications of printed flexible solar technology, with the potential to transform industries where lightweight, adaptable solar solutions are critical.

Looking ahead, I envision this facility becoming a thriving hub of innovation, where industry and research converge to create truly groundbreaking applications for printed solar. This technology has the potential to transform industries. In five years’ time, I see us working with a diverse range of partners, developing customised solutions for niche markets and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. In less than ten years, I believe printed solar will be a part of Australia’s energy mix, contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future and solidifying our nation’s position as a global leader in renewable energy technology.

We are eager to collaborate with partners who share our vision of bringing flexible solar power to industries and applications for positive impact. This isn’t just about accessing our technology; it’s about partnering with CSIRO and leveraging our unique capabilities. We’ll work with you to research, develop and customise solutions tailored to your specific needs and push the boundaries of printed solar technology. Whether your mission is to enhance national security, rapidly deploy emergency power, construct off-grid infrastructure or pioneer new frontiers in space exploration – we want to hear from you.

We believe that printed solar has a vital role to play in the future of energy generation, complementing existing silicon technologies and expanding the reach of solar power into new and exciting domains. With the opening of this facility, we’re ready to embrace the next chapter in this exciting story, and we invite you to be a part of it.

Case Study

In a recent collaboration with CSIRO’s Agriculture and Food team, we installed semi-transparent solar films on greenhouses at the University of Queensland’s St Lucia site to explore their impact on crop growth and energy generation. This project highlights the exciting possibilities of agrivoltaics, where solar technology is integrated into agricultural practices to enhance productivity and sustainability.