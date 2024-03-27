CSIRO’s 3D mapping technology soars to international space station

Image: CSIRO

A powerful package of 3D mapping technology designed by CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, has reached the International Space Station (ISS).

Astronauts will fit the device onto Astrobee, a NASA robot platform that roams the station and can assist with a range of tasks.

CSIRO Research Group leader, Dr Marc Elmouttie, said the payload will create three-dimensional maps of the orbiting laboratory in greater detail than has ever been achieved before, with a goal of making life easier for astronauts.

“The goal for this mission is to demonstrate that our technology can provide enhanced 3D sensing and mapping for robotics systems on spacecraft, which may in future, perform autonomous caretaker operations on spacecraft,” said Elmouttie.

The device combines two CSIRO technologies, Stereo-Depth Fusion and Wildcat Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping.

“It is designed to showcase its potential to conduct full 3D internal scans, to help keep track of the movement of inventory around the station and assist astronauts and mission controllers in planning activities onboard the station,” said Elmouttie.

The payload was developed in partnership with Boeing, and with the support of the ISS National Laboratory and NASA Ames Research Centre, leveraging CSIRO’s long history of innovation in remote mining operations and high-resolution scanning for aerospace manufacturing and maintenance.

“Boeing is committed to providing improved capabilities and enhancing safety for trips to the Moon and beyond,” said Scott Copeland, director for ISS research integration at Boeing.

Dr Ryan Reeves, technical director of research and innovation for the ISS National Laboratory, said: “The space station provides an invaluable tool to test and validate innovative technologies in low Earth orbit and further space commerce.”

If multi-resolution scanning succeeds in this technology demonstration, CSIRO will develop the technology for other space applications.

This includes environments that are not fully always crewed and require remote monitoring and management, such as the future Moon-orbiting Gateway space station.

The CSIRO team is also looking at potential applications for exterior hull scanning for Gateway, and lunar surface exploration planned as part of NASA’s Artemis program.

The payload is safely bound for the orbiting laboratory and the team now waits for its first experimentation run, slated for the Japanese Kibō module.

The launch took place at Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Friday, 22 March.