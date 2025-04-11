CSIRO selects 11 startups for ON Accelerate program

Image: CSIRO

CSIRO selects 11 startups for its ON Accelerate program to showcase ventures in drug development, healthcare delivery, and sustainability innovations.

“We’re constantly amazed by the groundbreaking solutions from the On Accelerate teams, and this cohort is an inspiring reflection of Australia’s burgeoning strength in biotech and healthcare innovation,” said the executive director of Future Industries, Dr Jen Taylor.

ON Accelerate is a three-month structured accelerator course designed for entrepreneurial researchers, providing them with the tools and resources necessary to translate their groundbreaking ideas into reality.

“Our ninth ON Accelerate cohort showcases the researchers working at the cutting edge of technology, particularly in drug development, healthcare delivery, and diagnostics, addressing some of society’s greatest challenges,” said Taylor.

The program will build upon Australia’s rich history of medical breakthroughs, including the bionic ear and the cervical cancer vaccine.

Additionally, it connects researchers with industry experts and investors, enabling them to refine and validate their ideas for commercial success.

“We’re incredibly proud to support their journey,” said Taylor.

“This cohort is very impressive, but we know that venture pathways come with plenty of challenges.

“Connecting with expertise and support can be the difference in unlocking the success pathways that ensure their ideas evolve into real-world solutions, products and companies that will truly improve lives.”

The 11 selected teams will join the ranks of alumni who have created 83 new companies and secured over $336M in commercialisation grants.

Australia’s biotech and healthcare start-up sector has shown a 28 per cent rise in early-stage venture capital investments to $347M in 2024.

Ventures explored in this year’s ON Accelerate Program include:

3DCeraFlex has developed patented technology for 3D printing flexible ceramic solutions, revolutionising high-temperature, defence, and energy applications.

Ability Optics, focused on accelerating drug development.

Amorfoil, patented planar flow casting process to create cost-competitive, efficient materials for grid distribution and electric vehicles.

Elemental Therapeutics is restoring the efficacy of antibiotics against drug-resistant infections through the development of PBT2.

Epiblox is developing a breakthrough treatment for severe childhood epilepsy.

Facet Amtech, is revolutionising ammonia production.

I-Vade in partnership with Alpha Immersion is addressing rising violence in healthcare.

ProSeek Bio is commercialising technology from QIMR Bergofer to close the gender health gap with next-gen diagnostics.

Topicure is developing gel-based formulations to improve the delivery of active compounds through the skin.

Viortec is developing innovative devices for hip and knee replacement surgeries.

“By fuelling Australia’s technology ecosystem with bright minds, we empower researchers to see their work evolve from the lab to reality, creating a brighter and healthier future for all,” said Taylor.