CSIRO is inviting Australian small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) developing solutions for the aquaculture sector to apply for the latest round of its Innovate to Grow program.

The free eight week online program is designed to help businesses develop early stage ideas into research and development (R&D) plans while connecting participants with researchers and industry experts.

Since launching in 2020, more than 900 SMEs have participated in the program.

CSIRO aquaculture research director Dr Mat Cook said the aquaculture sector presents opportunities for businesses developing new technologies and products.

“Whether it’s breeding, animal health, nutrition or new production systems, good ideas often stall because businesses aren’t sure what evidence they need or where to start with R&D,” Cook said.

“Innovate to Grow connects SMEs with researchers and gives them a clear, practical process for working out what R&D their idea actually needs.”

Rebecca Parlett, director of Bio Tribute Systems, took part in a previous Innovate to Grow program. The company develops circular solutions to support soil health and environmental recovery and joined the program to obtain scientific validation and feasibility data to help progress its early stage innovations.

“The program helped me to clarify the real status of my innovation and better understand the R&D pathway required to progress it,” Parlett said.

“It also helped me identify that my project is not simply a product-development issue, but requires regulatory clarification, claims discipline, independent validation, a funding strategy and a staged evidence pathway. The program gave me a more structured and realistic framework for deciding what needs to happen next.”

The aquaculture program is open to Australian SMEs developing or supplying solutions across a range of areas, including breeding, animal health, nutrition, production systems and optimisation, digital and AI technologies, sustainability, circular agri-aquaculture, packaging and Indigenous led aquaculture.

Applications close on 16 August 2026, with the program scheduled to begin in September.