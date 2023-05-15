CSIRO launches free program for SMEs in health and medtech

CSIRO has launched a free 10-week Innovate to Grow program to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the growing health and medical technologies sector to develop new products and services.

Applications are now open for the 10-week Innovate to Grow program, which provides SMEs with the knowledge and tools to better identify and understand their research and development (R&D) opportunities, plus develop actionable business plans to advance their innovative idea.

Dr Susie Nilsson, biomedical manufacturing research director at CSIRO, said the health and medical technologies sectors play a pivotal role in growing Australia’s economy thanks to our aging population, disruptive technologies and COVID-19 driving local manufacturing capabilities.

“Australia is home to more than 1,000 companies working in the medtech and pharmaceutical sector alone, and many of these are small and medium enterprises who we know can sometimes struggle with the transition from R&D to a viable product,” Dr Nilsson said.

“Supporting these businesses as they pursue new treatments and technologies boosts not only our economy but most importantly helps people live healthier and more productive lives.”

Michelle Armistead, CSIRO’s Innovate to Grow coordinator said the program is a great opportunity for businesses looking to turn an idea into a viable research and development opportunity and provides invaluable connections to industry experts.

“With assistance from experienced researchers and innovation experts, participants in the program will work with a mentor to examine their technical and business challenges, explore their research and development opportunities, learn tips for partnering with research organisations and develop strong funding applications,” Armistead said.

“After completing the program, eligible participants may be able to access continued support through CSIRO, such as being connected to national research expertise or dollar-matched R&D funding to keep moving their ideas forward.”

Innovate to Grow: Health and Medtech is open to SMEs working in the following sub-sectors:

Health & Nutrition

Digital Health

Botanical pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals

Diagnostics, Biosensors & Biomedical Devices

Biopharmaceuticals

Drug Discovery

Vaccines & Biologic Therapeutics

Applications close 12 June and places are limited. Visit here to learn more and apply.